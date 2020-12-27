Mavericks hand Clippers worst loss in franchise history behind an NBA-record 50-point first-half margin

In “not a typo” news, the Los Angeles Clippers had a historically rough time against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. They fell behind, 77-27, by halftime for an NBA record they’d rather not have set.

Yes. The half. And it didn’t get better. The Clippers lost their first game of the season by a 124-73 score, the worst loss in franchise history. The 50-point halftime deficit is the largest in an NBA game during the shot-clock era that started in 1954-55, per ESPN Stats and Info.

Mavs 77, Clippers 27 at the half. Per @ESPNStatsInfo, that's the biggest halftime deficit in an NBA game during the shot-clock era, which started in 1954-55. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 27, 2020

The previous record was a 47-point lead by the Golden State Warriors over the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 2, 1991.

It was so bad they Mavericks could have gone scoreless in the second half and still won by four points. The Clippers’ only other 50-point loss was on Dec. 2, 1988, against the Seattle Supersonics.

For the Mavericks, it was the second-largest win in franchise history, trailing a 53-point trouncing of the Philadelphia 76ers in November 2014, per ESPN Stats and Info.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard could only watch as his team fell behind by 50 at the half. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Clippers fall behind in ugly 77-27 halftime score

The Clippers (2-1) were without Kawhi Leonard after teammate Serge Ibaka inadvertently elbowed him in the teeth during the fourth quarter of a 121-108 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day. It required eight stitches.

The Mavericks (1-2) got 10 players into the game in the first half, all of whom had a plus-minus of at least +20. Luka Doncic had 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and one block at the half. By the final whistle, he neared a triple-double with 24 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in 26 minutes.

Josh Richardson had 21 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 18. The Mavericks bench scored 49 points and had 32 of the 54 rebounds. Their 10 steals were five times as many as the Clippers.

Paul George had a Clippers-best 15 points and four assists. Ibaka had 13 points and nine rebounds. Ivica Zubac had 10 points off the bench.

Twitter reacts to Clippers collapse

Metta World Peace, the former Ron Artest who is now formally known as Metta Sandiford-Artest, had some advice for the Clippers.

I remember being down 40 in the league. Ugh. Sometimes, it be like that. This is a perfect day to buy a Bugatti and call it the day. — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorld37) December 27, 2020

And even more advice.

I wish the NBA would let teams punt to stop the bleeding . Or maybe play gold fish for an extra 30 points . Or maybe Blind Nils like spades . — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorld37) December 27, 2020

Of course, even on a day full of NFL games with playoff implications, jokes were plentiful on Twitter.

I just happened to turn away from the football games and thought I was seeing things. The Mavericks were up 77-27 over the Clippers at halftime.... pic.twitter.com/pMXPYb4yV8 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 27, 2020

kawhi watching paul george lead the clippers without him pic.twitter.com/amkACp4yPZ — buckets (@buckets) December 27, 2020

IS THIS A CLIPPERS VS THE MAVERICKS SCORE? OR THE HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS VS JABRONI WASHINGTON GENERALS SCORE?? — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) December 27, 2020

in Space Jam, the Monstars lead the Tune Squad by 40 points (58-18) before the scoreboard stops showing numbers and instead says "Kinda One-Sided, Isn't it?" before halftime



the Mavericks lead the Clippers by 50 at halftime pic.twitter.com/9L8bw7kTze — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 27, 2020

By the end of the third quarter, the Clippers had cut into the lead and trailed by only ... 47. The fourth quarter reverted the small lead back.

Things have not improved pic.twitter.com/gmisStd0qN — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) December 27, 2020

At least Clippers fans didn’t have to watch the travesty in person.

