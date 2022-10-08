Magic's Jalen Suggs has knee capsule sprain and bone bruise, but escapes serious injury

Orlando Magic fans, you can let out that breath you were holding. Guard Jalen Suggs, who had to be helped off the court during Friday night's preseason game against the Dallas Mavericks, has avoided a serious knee injury. The team announced on Saturday that Suggs has a a left knee capsule sprain and bone bruise.

INJURY UPDATE:



After undergoing an MRI on Friday night in Dallas, results revealed that guard Jalen Suggs sustained a left knee capsule sprain and bone bruise.



Suggs’ return to play will depend on how he responds to treatment. pic.twitter.com/ntaRQiJbsB — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) October 8, 2022

Suggs hurt his knee in the first quarter of the game. He stepped awkwardly on his left leg while attempting to set a ball screen, with his knee locking back after he planted his foot. He fell to the floor and was obviously in pain.

Jalen Suggs was helped back to the locker room with an apparent leg injury



Hope he's ok 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Fnn5p5ni6p — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 8, 2022

He went in for an MRI on Friday night, which didn't show a serious injury like an ACL or MCL tear. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Magic are relieved at the diagnosis since it could have been much worse.

Suggs, 21, was the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. His rookie season was marred by a fractured thumb, which limited him to just 48 games.

There's currently no timeline for Suggs' rehab and return to play. The team said that will depend on how he responds to treatment. The regular season begins on Oct. 19 for the Magic, when they travel to Michigan to take on the Detroit Pistons.