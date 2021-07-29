Welcome to the 2021-22 NBA Live Draft Blog. Here you will find a complete list of all 60 picks, as well as a recap of all trades that occur on the busiest day of the year for the association. For an instant breakdown of all 60 players selected tonight in addition to their potential fantasy impact, stay glued to the NBC Sports Edge player news page.

Round 1

1. Detroit - Cade Cunningham, G/F, Oklahoma State

2. Houston - Jalen Green, G, G League Ignite

3. Cleveland - Evan Mobley, C, USC

4. Toronto - Scottie Barnes, F, Florida State

5. Orlando - Jalen Suggs, G, Gonzaga

Trades: These are posted in the order that they occur.

-Phoenix Suns receive Landry Shamet

-Brooklyn Nets receive Jevon Carter, No. 29 pick

Analysis: The Suns probably weren’t getting a rotation player at pick 29 so acquiring a career 40% shooter from beyond the arc was a no-brainer. Carter is an elite perimeter defender and should be in the mix for some minutes behind Harden and Kyrie in Brooklyn.

-Timberwolves acquire Taurean Prince

-Cleveland Cavaliers get Ricky Rubio, 2022 2nd round pick

Analysis: This was mostly a salary dump for Minnesota, as they are now $10M+ under the luxury tax. Prince could be a rotation player but I don’t see him threatening the minutes of breakout candidate Jaden McDaniels. As for Rubio, the front office made it a priority to secure a backup PG and he’ll be a great veteran to generate some easy offense for presumed 3rd overall pick, Evan Mobley.

-Charlotte Hornets get Mason Plumlee, No. 37 pick

-Detroit Pistons get the No. 57 pick

Analysis: Hornets fans have been hoping that their team goes after a Myles Turner or a Richaun Holmes, but it looks as though they will settle for Plumlee for now. An upgrade, yes, but does this move the needle?

Detroit made a laughably bad decision to sign Plumlee last season instead of keeping Christian Wood, but at least they have Isaiah Stewart who is cleared for takeoff in fantasy basketball with this news. “Beef Stew” averaged 12.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 2.1 blocks and 0.9 steals as a starter during his rookie season.

-Lakers receive Russell Westbrook

-Wizards get Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, No. 22 pick

Analysis: This was a trade that's been brewing since the afternoon after the Lakers pivoted away from Buddy Hield -- Westbrook was adamant about joining the Lakers and they got it done. I have concerns about the fit of Westbrook next to LeBron James, but for that price it's certainly worth the risk. As long as the Lakers stagger Westbrook and LBJ as much as possible and find a way to get more shooting, only the Nets will have better title odds.

For Washington, it's not exactly a collection of world beaters, but they free up a ton of cap space and are apparently going to attempt to retool their roster around Bradley Beal -- all signs point to him staying in Washington, making him the favorite to be the NBA's scoring leader in 2021-22.

-Indiana sends No. 54, No. 60 and two future seconds to Milwaukee for No. 31

Round 2

