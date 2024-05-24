NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal surprises Louisiana school resource officer with video

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former LSU superstar and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal recorded a thank-you video to show his appreciation for a school resource officer.

According to a news release from East Baton Rouge Schools, Capitol Middle School held a ceremony to honor the school’s resource officer, Lt. James Jamison with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, for his dedication to the students and going beyond for the school.

Jamison was presented with a thank-you video from Shaquille O’Neal to express his gratitude.

“Hey Captain Jamison, this is Shaq, Shaquille O’Neal, I just wanted to say, man, thanks for caring about the students, the parents and the faculty at Capitol Middle School,” said O’Neal. “We appreciate your hard work and dedication to the future of the East Baton Rouge students. We love you, brother, and we appreciate you very much. I just wanted to tell you thank you, my guy.”

Lt. James Jamison accepting award during Capitol Middle School ceremony (Photo Courtesy of East Baton Rouge School System)

