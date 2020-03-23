NBA legend Patrick Ewing takes $3.7-million loss on New Jersey mansion

Knicks great Patrick Ewing has sold his seven-bedroom home in New Jersey for $2.65 million, records show. (Nell Redmond / Associated Press)

It appears the real estate market wasn’t kind to Patrick Ewing. The basketball hall of famer's New Jersey home, once listed for as much as $6.998 million, sold last week for $2.65 million, Multiple Listing Service records show.

That amounts to a $3.7-million loss for Ewing, who paid $6.35 million for the property in 2007.

Found in Cresskill, the brick manor sits a short drive from New York, where Ewing spent 15 seasons with the Knicks. Fittingly, it has a basketball court out back.

Accessed by two gated entrances, the estate clocks in at just under two acres and centers on a seven-bedroom home built in 2000. Inside, dramatic living spaces with wood accents and earth tones fill out the 10,500-square-foot floor plan.

There’s a foyer with a sweeping staircase, a formal dining room and a chef’s kitchen with a tiered island. A second-story lounge lined with wrought iron overlooks the expansive great room.

An elevator leads upstairs, where the master suite adds a sitting room, fireplace and soaking tub. Indoor amenities include a media room, gym, wet bar and wood-paneled office. Outside, the landscaped grounds tack on a covered patio, swimming pool and spa.

Michele Kolsky of Coldwell Banker Fort Lee handled both ends of the deal.

Ewing, 57, played 17 seasons in the NBA for the New York Knicks, Seattle Supersonics and Orlando Magic, making 11 All-Star teams. As an Olympian, the 7-foot center won gold at the 1984 and 1992 Games.

He was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008 and currently serves as men’s basketball coach at his alma mater, Georgetown University.

Ewing first listed the property in 2015, and a flurry of price cuts over the years brought the tag down to $4 million before it recently sold. He also had the house up for lease at $25,000 a month.