NBA legend Patrick Ewing out of hospital after recent coronavirus diagnosis

NBA legend Patrick Ewing is out of the hospital after recently testing positive for COVID-19.

Ewing’s son, Patrick Ewing Jr., announced Monday that his father has returned home and is “getting better.” The elder Ewing, the head coach at Georgetown University, announced his positive test on Friday.

“I want to thank all of the doctors and hospital staff for taking care of my father during his stay, as well as everyone who has reached out with thoughts and prayers to us and since his diagnosis,” Ewing Jr. wrote in a message posted on Twitter.

“My father is now home and getting better. We’ll continue to watch his symptoms and follow the CDC guidelines. I hope everyone continues to stay safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

In a statement released on Friday, Ewing, 57, stressed the seriousness of the virus. At the time, Georgetown said Ewing was “under care and isolated at a local hospital.” The school added that Ewing was the only member of the Georgetown men’s basketball program to test positive for COVID-19.

“This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly,” Ewing said. “I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine and we will all get through this.”

After a star collegiate career at Georgetown, the 7-foot Ewing was chosen No. 1 overall in the 1985 NBA draft by the New York Knicks. He spent 15 years with the organization, earning 11 All-Star selections in the process before he was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.

Ewing served as an NBA assistant coach from 2002 to 2017 before landing the head-coaching job at his alma mater. Over three seasons with Ewing leading the program, the Hoyas have amassed a 49-46 overall record and have not reached the NCAA tournament.

