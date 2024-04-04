NBA legend Michael Jordan buys $16.5M mansion

A company tied to NBA legend and former majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets Michael Jordan and his wife, Yvette Jordan, paid $16.5 million for a mansion in South Florida.

The 9,100-square-foot home in Jupiter was sold by Dr. Michael A. Murphy, the CEO of AirWayz, an interactive platform for athletes to connect, a former board member of AirSculpt Technologies and former CEO of HealthChannels, and wife Marla Murphy. Bull & Bear LLC purchased the property located in the exclusive Bear’s Club golf community.

Located on a 0.9-acre lot along a golf course, the home features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, two half-bathrooms, a bar, a pool and summer kitchen.

