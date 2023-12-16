NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar hospitalized with broken hip

Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Rams

Hall of Famer and NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been hospitalized with a broken hip suffered when he fell at a concert in Los Angeles Friday, reports TMZ.

His rep, Deborah Morales, tells us ... Kareem was attending the show Friday night -- but it was unclear who was performing and where. Anyway, the former Lakers star center accidentally fell to the floor, shattering his hip... Morales said Kareem was "deeply appreciative" of the support he received from the Los Angeles Fire Department on site and the "amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of (him)."

Abdul-Jabbar, 76, has battled other health issues in recent years, including prostate cancer in 2020.

Abdul-Jabbar might be the most overlooked player in every GOAT debate. His resume is unmatched: Six-time NBA champion, six-time MVP, twice Finals MVP, 15-time All-NBA, 19-time All-Star, second all-time in points scored two scoring titles, 11-time All-Defensive Team, and a member of the NBA 75th anniversary team.

However, he has made as much of an impact off the court. He has long been active in social justice movements (for which he was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom), is the author of 13 books, and has written columns for Time Magazine, The Huffington Post, Newsweek, and multiple other publications. He also was the producer and driving force behind the documentary “On the Shoulders of Giants” about the Harlem Renaissance.