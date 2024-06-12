NBA legend Jerry West dead at 86

(KTLA) – Jerry West, who was selected to the Basketball Hall of Fame three times in a storied career as a player and executive and whose silhouette is considered to be the basis of the NBA logo, died Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles Clippers announced.

He was 86.

West was “the personification of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him,” the Clippers said in announcing his death. West’s wife, Karen, was by his side when he died, the Clippers said.

He was a 14-time All-Star, a 12-time All-NBA selection, part of the 1972 Lakers team that won a championship, an NBA Finals MVP as part of a losing team in 1969 and was selected as part of the NBA’s 75th anniversary team.

He is the only player in NBA history to win Finals MVP despite being on the losing side.

Jerry West, former professional basketball player, speaks during a keynote session at the Oracle OpenWorld 2012 conference in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 1, 2012. Oracle Corp., seeking to reverse slowing growth, unveiled a high-end server with more memory and an updated flagship database to compete against SAP AG. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lakers’ Jerry West appears to fly as he heads towards the seats. He was attempting to grab a loose rebound in the second quarter of the game with the Celtics.(Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

Jerry West attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers at Staples Center on March 01, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

SP.1D.0420.WestElgin Baylor screens out Knickerbocker from Jerry West, with broken nose, at Sports Arena in this 1965 photo. (Photo by Larry Sharkey/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Former Lakers player and general manager Jerry West poses for photos next to his statue that was unveiled outside the Staples Center Thursday. (Photo by Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 05: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) gives the Presidential Medal of Freedom to National Basket Ball Hall of Fame inductee Jerry West during a ceremony in the Oval Office at the White House September 05, 2019 in Washington, DC. West played for the Los Angeles Lakers for fourteen years, coached the team for three years and managed them to six national championships. He was also a member of the 1960 Olympic gold medal team. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

West, nicknamed “Mr. Clutch” for his late-game exploits as a player, went into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1980 and again in 2010 as a member of the 1960 U.S. Olympic Team.. He will be enshrined for a third time later this year as a contributor.

West was general manager of eight NBA championship teams with the Los Angeles Lakers, helping build the “Showtime” dynasty. He also worked in the front offices of the Memphis Grizzlies, the Golden State Warriors and the Clippers. Among his many, many highlights as an executive with the Lakers: he drafted Magic Johnson and James Worthy, then brought in Kobe Bryant and eventually Shaquille O’Neal to play alongside Bryant.

Even in the final years of his life, West was considered basketball royalty. He routinely sat courtside at Summer League games in Las Vegas, often watching many games in a day while greeting long lines of players — LeBron James among them — who would approach to shake his hand and pay him respect.

“The game transcends many things,” West said while attending Summer League last year. “The players change, the style of play may change, but the respect that you learn in this game never changes.”

He’s 25th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, and while the league has never confirmed that West was in fact the model for its logo — a player dribbling a ball, set against a red-and-blue background — the league has never said otherwise, either.

“While it’s never been officially declared that the logo is Jerry West,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in 2021, “it sure looks a lot like him.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.