NBA legend Jerry West dead at 86

Lakers legend and Clippers executive Jerry West has died at the age of 86, the Clippers organization says.

In a statement, the Clippers confirmed West’s death and called him “the personification of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him.”

Jerry’s wife Karen was by his side when he passed, the Clippers said.

West, a graduate of West Virginia University, was drafted by the Lakers in 1960 and spent his entire 14-year NBA career with the team, winning the 1972 NBA title; his No. 44 was retired by the Lakers in 1983.

He is the only player in NBA history to win Finals MVP despite being on the losing side, doing so in 1969.

Nicknamed “Mr. Clutch” for his late-game exploits as a player, West was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame as a player in 1980 and again as a member of the 1960 U.S. Olympic Team in 2010. He will be enshrined for a third time later this year as a contributor.

A 14-time NBA All-Star, West retired and coached the Lakers before joining their front office and building the “Showtime” dynasty that would eventually win five NBA championships. He won another three as Lakers GM between 2000 and 2002 and secured NBA Executive of the Year twice.

He was also integral in the formation of the Golden State Warriors championship teams in the mid-2010s.

In addition, West was the inspiration for the NBA’s logo.

West Virginia University posted a short tribute to X remembering the “iconic figure” in basketball history and dubbing him “forever a Mountaineer.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released a statement regarding West’s passing early Tuesday morning.

“Jerry West was a basketball genius and a defining figure in our league for more than 60 years,” the statement read in part. “He distinguished himself not only as an NBA champion and an All-Star in all 14 of his playing seasons, but was also a consummate competitor who embraced the biggest moments…I valued my friendship with Jerry and the knowledge he shared with me over many years of basketball and life.”

