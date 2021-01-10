NBA legend Dwyane Wade reacts to Sixers rookie Tyrese Maxey’s big game

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Tyrese Maxey certainly turned some heads on Saturday. The 21st pick in the 2020 NBA draft was forced to play a high number of minutes due to the team missing so many players due to health and safety protocols and he put on a show on Saturday afternoon.

Maxy put up an impressive stat line of 39 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals in a predictable 115-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Maxey joined Allen Iverson in the Sixers rookie record books with his highly impressive game.

The rookie out of Kentucky even caught the eye of Miami Heat and NBA legend Dwyane Wade. The future Hall of Famer gave Maxey a lot of love for his performance on his Instagram story.

Dwayne Wade gave love to Tyrese Maxey on Instagram #Sixers pic.twitter.com/lrpQ1yCEkH — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) January 10, 2021

Maxey was not at all very happy with his performance as he was more worried about getting the win, but in the dire circumstances, he had a helluva performance. He now will have to carry it over to the next one on the road against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday as the team will still most likely be shorthanded for the time being.

