NBA legend Bill Walton passes away

We have very sad news to pass on. Former UCLA and NBA legend, Bill Walton, has passed away after a long battle with cancer according to multiple reports on this Memorial Day.

Walton, a three-time college player of the year averaged 20.3 points and 15.7 rebounds per game at UCLA, winning two national titles with the Bruins during an 88-game winning streak. He went on to star in the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers his first four years at the next level, averaging 17.1 points and 13.5 rebounds per game. Walton made two All-Star teams and was named the NBA’s MVP in 1978.

He was a part of two NBA title teams, one with Portland in 1977, and one with the Boston Celtics in 1986. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993.

Rip City icon & basketball legend. Rest in Peace, Bill 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/czZ4IiX6m2 — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) May 27, 2024

Most recently, Walton was one of the most electric personalities as an NBA announcer, often calling some of the Pac-12 and West Coast games, and spotlighting on others.

Walton was 71 years old.

