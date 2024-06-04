NBA Legend Alonzo Mourning Now Cancer-Free Following Prostate Removal

Alonzo Mourning is officially cancer-free.

The NBA Hall of Famer was first diagnosed with Stage 3 prostate cancer back in February. By mid-March, he opted to have his prostate removed, according to ESPN.

“What scares me about this disease is that there are so many men walking around feeling great and have that cancer in them and they don’t know it,” the Olympic medalist and 7x All-Star athlete explained to the outlet. “The only way to find out is to get their blood tested and get their PSA checked. There are 3.3 million men living in the U.S. with prostate cancer, and many don’t even know it. I was one of those guys.”

In late 2022, his urologist Dr. Maury Jayson, told him that his PSA [prostate-specific antigen] scores were “creeping up,” which is an indicator of prostate cancer. Mourning was then scheduled for a biopsy and his cancer diagnosis was confirmed.

“I was in shock. I can’t tell you enough about how well my body felt. I was in top-notch shape — running sprints, strong. The doctor told me that he couldn’t believe I had had a kidney transplant,” he stated. Due to the cancer being confined to his prostate and not spreading elsewhere, he chose to have it removed.

Mourning is now urging others, especially men, to get cancer screenings.

“Life was good and amazing for me, but if I had ignored getting checked and let this go, the cancer would’ve spread through my body,” he explained. “Unfortunately, as men, we don’t like to go to the doctor, but this is the only way to find out what’s going on in your body. Prostate and even colon cancer are silent killers and many men won’t get that diagnosis until it’s too late. We live in a world where it’s taboo among men to talk about health issues. If I didn’t get routine checkups, I probably wouldn’t be here to talk about this. I want men to be proactive with their health.”

More from VIBE.com