NBA: LeBron James inspires LA Lakers to overtime win against LA Clippers

LeBron James is playing in his 21st NBA campaign

LeBron James scored 35 points as the Los Angeles Lakers ended an 11-match losing streak against the Los Angeles Clippers which stretched back to 2020.

James also made 12 rebounds as his side recovered from a 19-point deficit to secure a 130-125 win after overtime.

The Clippers' Paul George scored eight of his 35 points in the last 57 seconds to send the match into overtime.

Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell each scored 27 points for the Lakers, while Kawhi Leonard hit 38 for the Clippers.

There was also late drama as the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings 102-101.

Domantas Sabonis put Sacramento up 101-100 with 14.5 seconds left only for Klay Thompson to score with a game-winning shot.

Elsewhere, NBA champions the Denver Nuggets suffered a 110-89 defeat by the Minnesota Timberwolves in their first loss of the season, while Luka Doncic contributed 18 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Chicago Bulls 114-105.