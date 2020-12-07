LeBron James unexpectedly spotted on highway, shows off limited-production convertible's power

It’s not every day you’re driving the highways in Los Angeles and come across LeBron James.

Combine that with a black mask and it’s all very 2020.

A self-described car enthusiast named Alex caught James, named a Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year for a record third time, driving down the 405 in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar pulls up and then speeds by.

NBD just out for a cruise and LeBron James pulls up next to ya 👀



Interestingly, no one in Alex’s vehicle says anything at all. No yelling out the window, no speaking on the video, just laughs when James shows what the convertible is capable of doing.

James is in a black Porsche 918 Spyder convertible, a limited-production plug-in hybrid sports car. It started production in 2013 at $845,000 and ceased in 2015. Motor Trend independently tested the motor and got it from 0-60 mph in a record 2.4 seconds, the fastest of any vehicle it had tested at its regular California Speedway track.

The four-time NBA champion signed a two-year, $85 million contract extension with the Lakers last week. Teams have begun training camps and are scheduled to play their first preseason games this upcoming weekend.

