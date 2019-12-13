NBA last two-minute report: Celtics' failed inbound pass vs. 76ers should have been a foul

This won't help ease the pain of Thursday night's Boston Celtics loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, but the NBA's last two-minute report at least acknowledges a mistake made by the officials on a key play in the fourth quarter.

With 25.7 seconds remaining in a 112-109 game, Jayson Tatum's inbound pass to Jaylen Brown resulted in a critical turnover. There appeared to be an obvious foul made by Josh Richardson on the play, but the refs swallowed the whistle.

The last two-minute report states a foul should have been called as Richardson "clamps Brown's arm while the ball is being thrown in and affects his ability to receive the pass."

NBA last 2 minute report suggests Celtics failed inbound pass should have been a foul. pic.twitter.com/2ucG1S1fHk — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) December 13, 2019

.@KyleDraperTV and @Scalabrine break down what happened on that inbound play gone awry for the Celtics in the final minute.



Tune in to @NBCSBoston for Celtics Postgame Live pic.twitter.com/WBbXNr3oPw



— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 13, 2019

The C's went on to fall to the Sixers, 115-109. They'll have a few days to think about the botched call before they visit the Dallas Mavericks for a matchup Wednesday night.

