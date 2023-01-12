Zulgad: Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell feeling the heat as playoffs begin
From @jzulgad: If the Vikings defense doesn't perform, they could go in a different direction at defensive coordinator
Quarterback Derek Carr said Thursday in first public comments since being benched by Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels with two weeks left in the season that he is ready for the challenge of playing in a new city. “I once said that if I'm not a Raider I would rather be at home and I meant that, but I never envisioned it ending this way,” Carr posted on Twitter. Carr started 142 games over nine seasons for the Raiders, providing stability to a franchise that had cycled through 17 starting quarterbacks in the 11 years before he arrived as a second-round pick in 2014.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson still is not practicing. After NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that Jackson’s availability for Sunday’s playoff matchup against Cincinnati was not looking good, the quarterback was not on the field for the day’s practice, according to multiple reporters on the Ravens beat. Jackson has not practiced since suffering a PCL injury [more]
The Colts are expected to interview Lions OC Ben Johnson for the HC vacancy Friday.
The #Broncos have scheduled an interview with Sean Payton for Jan. 17. Here is the team's full interview schedule.
The Carolina Panthers have requested permission to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the team does not make its coaching search public. The Panthers already have interviewed interim coach Steve Wilks, former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and former Detroit Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell for the position.
Let's take one last look back at the season's top fantasy performers, acknowledging who helped us make those title dreams come true.
Sean Payton should be a hot commodity this NFL offseason.
The Bengals could host a Lamar Jackson-less Ravens in the playoffs.
Rojas, a two-time Gold Glove Award finalist at shortstop, was with the Marlins for eight years.
Wasn’t this the year we were supposed to be concerned about the Chiefs? They were 14-3. So why is Andy Reid lost in the shuffle?
Detroit Lions play-caller and coordinator Ben Johnson, 36, is known for his creative play designs, intelligence and collaboration with his players
The promising young passer is moving on after one season with the Tigers.
Gerasimov, like Shoigu, has faced sharp criticism from Russia's hawkish military bloggers for multiple setbacks on the battlefield and Moscow's failure to secure victory in a campaign the Kremlin had expected to take just a short time. In a statement, the defence ministry said Shoigu had appointed Gerasimov as commander of the combined forces group for the "special military operation" in Ukraine.
A look at other outlets' predictions for the Chicago Bears in the NFL draft after they inhaled the No. 1 overall pick.
