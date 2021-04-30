Report: LeBron James could return from ankle injury Friday or Sunday

LeBron James is either hours or days from returning to the Lakers' lineup for the first time in six weeks. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

LeBron James has been out with a high-ankle sprain for six weeks, but his return to the Los Angeles Lakers is finally imminent. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, James plans to test his ankle on Friday night before the Lakers face the Sacramento Kings, and could actually appear in that game.

ESPN Sources: LeBron James’ return from longest absence of his career — out since March 20 with high-ankle sprain – could come tonight vs. Kings. James plans to test ankle and make a game-time decision. Otherwise, he’s likely to return as soon as Sunday vs. Toronto. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 30, 2021

Woj says that it'll be a game time decision, and if James feels his ankle isn't totally ready, he'll return on Sunday when the Lakers play the Toronto Raptors.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported that James has been upgraded to questionable for the Lakers' Friday night game.

Los Angeles Lakers say LeBron James (right ankle sprain) has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game vs. Sacramento. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 30, 2021

