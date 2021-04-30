Report: LeBron James could return from ankle injury Friday or Sunday

Liz Roscher
·1 min read
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 10: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks to his teammates as the Brooklyn Nets are on the line shooting a free throw in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center on April 10, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
LeBron James is either hours or days from returning to the Lakers' lineup for the first time in six weeks. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

LeBron James has been out with a high-ankle sprain for six weeks, but his return to the Los Angeles Lakers is finally imminent. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, James plans to test his ankle on Friday night before the Lakers face the Sacramento Kings, and could actually appear in that game. 

Woj says that it'll be a game time decision, and if James feels his ankle isn't totally ready, he'll return on Sunday when the Lakers play the Toronto Raptors. 

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported that James has been upgraded to questionable for the Lakers' Friday night game. 

