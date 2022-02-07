  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LaMelo Ball, Dejounte Murray named as injury replacements for All-Star Game

Liz Roscher
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Brooklyn Nets
    Brooklyn Nets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Charlotte Hornets
    Charlotte Hornets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • San Antonio Spurs
    San Antonio Spurs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dejounte Murray
    Dejounte Murray
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • LaMelo Ball
    LaMelo Ball
    American basketball player

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has named two injury replacements for the upcoming All-Star Game, and it's two players many thought should have been All-Stars to begin with.

Those players are LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets and Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs, which the NBA announced Monday afternoon. Ball will replace the Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant, who is out with a sprained MCL. Murray will replace Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors, who is out with a back injury.

Both Ball and Murray were considered snubs after the All-Star Game starters and reserves were announced and their names weren't on either list. Murray, 25, had a legitimate case to make the roster this season. He's put up superstar caliber numbers, averaging 19.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game, but he's done it for the lackluster Spurs, who are currently 20-34 and in 12th place in the West.

Ball, who won Rookie of the Year last season, is also having a great sophomore season. He's averaging 19.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game while shooting 36 percent on 3-pointers. There are only five other players averaging at least 19 points, seven assists and seven rebounds this season, and Nikola Jokic is the only other player doing all that while averaging at least 35 percent on 3-pointers. All of that made Ball's omission pretty glaring.

The NBA also announced that Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, who was named as a reserve last week, will replace Durant as a starter.

Jan 19, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) dribbles down the court during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
LaMelo Ball and Dejounte Murray have been named as All-Star Game injury replacements. (Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports)

Recommended Stories