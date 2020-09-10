NBA L2M report says Kemba Walker was fouled late in Celtics' Game 6 loss

NBA L2M report says Kemba was fouled late in Celtics' Game 6 loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NBA's Last Two Minute Report for Game 6 between the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors was released Thursday evening, and C's fans won't be pleased with the findings.

The report says two calls were missed, one at the end of regulation and another late in the first overtime. Both calls went against the Celtics.

The first was a missed foul call when Celtics guard Kemba Walker drove to the basket at the end of the fourth quarter. The L2M report states OG Anunoby should've been called for a foul on Walker's arm. Anunoby got away with contact and grabbed the rebound with 2.2 seconds remaining. Toronto's buzzer-beater attempt at the end of regulation missed.

If Walker had gotten the foul, he would've gone to the line with a chance to break the 98-98 tie.

Check out the play at the 5:33 mark of the video below:

The second missed call was a travel on Raptors forward Norman Powell. He drove to the basket in overtime and was fouled with 1:32 remaining. A travel should've been called, resulting in a turnover and Celtics possession. Instead, a foul was called on Walker, and Powell went to the free throw line. Powell made both of his free throws to give Toronto a 106-104 lead.

The L2M also addressed one of the most controversial plays in the game. C's forward Jayson Tatum passed the ball out of bounds in the corner in front of Toronto's bench with 45 seconds left in regulation. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was standing in the corner right at the out bounds line, which is an unusual spot for a coach to be positioned.

The league, however, says Nurse didn't do anything wrong.

"Coaches may be on or off the bench from the substitution box line (closest to the coach's bench) to the baseline. Coach Nurse's (TOR) presence in the corner is not illegal and he does not directly interfere with the play."

The Raptors prevailed with a 125-122 double overtime win to force a Game 7, which will be played Friday night at 9 p.m. ET. The winner of that matchup will play the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.