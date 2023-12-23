NBA: Joel Embiid hepls 76ers win and moves closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record

Embiid is the NBA's reigning Most Valuable Player

Joel Embiid managed at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in a game for the 13th time in a row as his Philadelphia 76ers beat the Toronto Raptors 121-111.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record is 16 games for the Milwaukee Bucks in 1972.

Embiid registered 31 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as the 76ers recorded an eighth win in nine games.

"I didn't force anything. I think I took two shots in the first six or seven minutes, but I just let the game come to me." said the Cameroonian.

"It came to me and then in the third quarter, I just found opportunities and made a few shots."

Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris scored 33 points apiece for the 76ers, while Pascal Siakam top scored for the Raptors with 31 points.

Elsewhere, Stephen Curry made a season-high eight three-pointers as he scored 30 points to inspire the Golden States Warriors to a 129-118 victory over the Washington Wizards.

The Denver Nuggets, who are the reigning champions, secured a 122-117 victory against the Brooklyn Nets, with Jamal Murray scoring 32 points and Nikola Jokic adding 31.

Domantas Sabonis recorded 28 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds for his fourth triple-double of the season as he helped Sacramento Kings to a 120-105 win against the Phoenix Suns.