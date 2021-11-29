NBA issues statement on Pacers fans LeBron James had ejected

The Los Angeles Lakers had an eventful victory against the Indiana Pacers that had action on the court and on the sidelines.

LeBron James dominated the headlines with his 39-point performance, including multiple celebrations after hitting numerous daggers from beyond the arc.

However, there was also a late-game incident involving fans sitting courtside.

During the overtime period, James walked a referee over to two Pacers fans and had them both ejected.

It wasn’t clear what the fans said, and James’ postgame comments on the matter didn’t reveal much either.

“Nothing is uncomfortable for me, but there is a difference between cheering on your home faithful or booing opponents … not wanting your opponents to be successful, and then there are moments where it goes outside the line with gestures and words that shouldn’t be tolerated in our game. From nobody,” James said. “Things I would never say to a fan, and a fan should never say to a player.”

NBA spokesman Mike Bass issued a statement on the matter Sunday, via Shams Charania of The Athletic:

NBA spokesman Mike Bass on the two courtside fans at Pacers-Lakers who were removed from seats: “The fans were ejected for violating the NBA Fan Code of Conduct.” — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 28, 2021

Charania then followed up with more details from sources on what would happen to the fans:

Sources said the two fans made inappropriate comments and gestures toward Lakers star LeBron James. No lifetime ban or further consequence is expected. https://t.co/O2qALhjWSV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 28, 2021

