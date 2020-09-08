NBA issues Anthony Davis a flagrant 1 foul for incident in Game 2 vs. Rockets

The Lakers' Anthony Davis keeps the ball out of reach of the Rockets' James Harden during Sunday's playoff game in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The NBA has determined that two incidents during Game 2 of the Lakers' series against the Rockets deserve further discipline. One was committed by Anthony Davis, and the other was committed against him.

Officials determined Davis deserved a flagrant 1 foul for contact he initiated with Houston's Jeff Green with 15 seconds left in the first half. Green doubled over after Davis drove by him, with apparent pain in his midsection or groin area. As the quarter expired, Green lay on the ground for several minutes while medical personnel observed him.

During postseason play, flagrant fouls are assigned points, one for flagrant 1 fouls and two for flagrant 2 fouls. If a player’s point total exceeds three, he will be suspended for one game. Additional flagrant fouls would result in suspensions of greater severity.

The Rockets have had several instances of opponents' hitting their players in the groin area during the playoffs.

"It would be greatly appreciated if opposing players would stop punching our players in the balls during the game," Rockets CEO Tad Brown said Sunday on Twitter. "Seems to be a thing lately, not sure why."

The other play the league reviewed happened with 4:35 left in the first quarter. James Harden drove by Davis and elbowed him in the chin. The league determined that Harden's play deserved a dead-ball technical foul. Davis went to the locker room not long after that incident but returned to the game soon afterward.

The Lakers play the Rockets Tuesday night in Game 3 of their series. The Rockets won Game 1 while the Lakers won Game 2.