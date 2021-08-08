NBA investigating sign and trade for tampering
The NBA has opened up investigations into possible tampering violations involving two sign and trade deals completed in free agency.
The NBA has opened up investigations into possible tampering violations involving two sign and trade deals completed in free agency.
The U.S. men's basketball team defeated France to win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Here are four takeaways from the game.
Butler acknowledged the trade to acquire Kyle Lowry from Toronto was a bit bittersweet for him.
Kevin Durant heard all the doubters who thought this U.S. team was going to crash and burn. He's not sorry to disappoint them.
It came down to the final track event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the American men finally emerged with gold.
Vince Carter's Olympic commentary was almost as good as his Olympic dunking.
Will the Celtics find point guard help in free agency after all? Boston reportedly is in discussions to add former Lakers guard Dennis Schroder.
Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. […]
Gregg Popovich doesn't just preach defense.
Jayson Tatum's Olympic gold medal win for USA Basketball has created a new nickname for the Boston Celtics star.
Spencer Dinwiddie's jersey number is unique to Wizards history. It's actually kind of amazing.
Luka Doncic had 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the loss.
The newest Wizards paid their first visit to Capital One Arena as members of the home team.
The focus is on deals involving Lonzo Ball to the Bulls and Kyle Lowry to the Heat and whether contact was made before teams could begin negotiating.
Here's what happened on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.
Hebert Sousa decisively lost each of the first two rounds in the men's middleweight final. Ukraine's top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak had battered the Brazilian to the brink of defeat at the Tokyo Olympics. When only a knockout could save him, Sousa threw a punch that changed the fight and changed his life.
The Warriors will ask fan-favorite Iguodala to accentuate his strengths on the court while mentoring the young players with untapped potential off it.
Austin Reaves and Joel Ayayi could've been drafted, but they opted to go undrafted to join the Los Angeles Lakers instead.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
Julius Randle’s breakout 2020-21 season is primarily what’s turned this franchise around for the better, and inking him for the long-term is a statement honoring that fact.
LiAngelo Ball spoke to the media Friday for the first time since joining the Hornets earlier this summer.