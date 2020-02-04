NBA introduces new wrinkle to three-point shootout at 2020 All-Star Weekend

Luka Doncic has been invited to participate in this year's three-point contest. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The NBA’s three-point shootout will feature a new wrinkle during All-Star Weekend.

In addition to shooting the usual five balls from five different racks along the three-point arc, participants will get a pair of shots from two stations positioned 29 feet, 9 inches from the basket.

The range-testing shots from six feet beyond the arc will be worth three points apiece. The five racks along the three-point line will still each feature five balls. Four of the stations will have four NBA game balls worth a single point and one multi-colored money ball worth two points. The fifth station includes five money balls. The max score for each round is increased from 36 to 42 points.

The change marks the first to the contest since 2014, when the NBA added the all-money-ball rack. The two long-distance shots will be set up on a pair of pedestals between the second and third rack and the third and fourth rack. These sponsored “MTN DEW Zones” will feature green balls. Participants will get an additional 10 seconds added to the minute they got for the past 34 years.

The following players are slated to participate in the three-point contest: Trae Young, Zach LaVine, Devonte’ Graham, Davis Bertans, Duncan Robinson, Joe Harris, Buddy Hield and Damian Lillard.

The contest will take place in Chicago on Saturday, Feb. 15.

