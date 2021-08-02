NBA intel: Goran Dragic, Evan Fournier, Daniel Theis, Aron Baynes and Reggie Bullock

NBA free agency is upon us, here’s the latest intel gathered by HoopsHype on some of the notable free agents entering the market.

Goran Dragic

Some around the league believe the Dallas Mavericks will consider trading for Goran Dragic should he end up going to Toronto in the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade deal with Miami, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowskimentioned. Dallas can be added as a third team in the Lowry sign-and-trade deal where they get Dragic. The Mavericks can also trade for Dragic separately with Toronto. Both avenues can happen using Dallas’ cap space. According to our HoopsHype salary cap expert, Yossi Golzan, Dallas has $30.3 million in cap space. Dragic is on the books for $19.4 million next season, which would leave Dallas $10.9 million in cap space on paper. Dallas could trade Dwight Powell ($11.1 million) or Maxi Kleber ($8.8 million) to create more cap space to re-sign Tim Hardaway Jr. Shedding Powell without taking any additional salary would help Dallas create $22 million in cap space. Shedding Kleber would create $19.7 million. For the latest rumors on Dragic, click here.

Evan Fournier

Evan Fournier’s time in Boston appears to be up, and one team expected to have interest in signing the Frenchman is the New York Knicks, league sources told HoopsHype. Knicks general manager Scott Perry and Fournier both overlapped during their days together with the Orlando Magic. Currently, some believe Fournier can command roughly $18 million annually this offseason, which would align with what an NBA executive told HoopsHype in June. “He’s going to look for $15-20 million a year,” the executive said. “I’m not sure where he gets that from. They’ll have to keep him since they can’t replace him. It’ll be interesting because they have never been willing to pay the tax, so getting around that will be hard for them. If they let him walk, there’s no replacement.” Fournier, 28, could potentially command a deal along the lines of three years, $54 million based on those projections. For the latest rumors on Fournier, click here.

Daniel Theis

Daniel Theis is expected to receive significant interest on the market from several teams, including the Rockets, Spurs, Raptors, Pistons, and Heat, league sources told HoopsHype. There’s a belief around the league that Theis can land a four-year deal around the full mid-level exception, as previously noted on HoopsHype. Many around the league believe the Rockets are the favorites to sign Theis. Should Theis land in Houston, the Rockets can offer Theis a four-year, $35.6 million deal if he’s acquired via a sign-and-trade deal into the Victor Oladipo traded player exception. For the latest rumors on Theis, click here.

Aron Baynes

The Toronto Raptors are exploring the trade market for center Aron Baynes, HoopsHype has learned. Baynes currently has a $7.35 million non-guaranteed million salary for the upcoming season, as noted on our Raptors salary page. That salary becomes fully guaranteed if he’s not waived by August 5, so keep an eye on Baynes being traded or waived by then. For the latest rumors on Baynes, click here.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Reggie Bullock

The Cavaliers are looking to add more shooting entering the market in free agency, and one name under consideration is Reggie Bullock, league sources told HoopsHype. As a full-time starter for the Knicks, Bullock averaged 10.9 points on 44.2 percent shooting, 41 percent from three-point range, and 90.9 percent at the foul line. For more rumors on Bullock, click here. MORE: NBA intel: Lauri Markkanen, Nerlens Noel, Lou Williams and Kelly Olynyk free agency updatesMORE: Spencer Dinwiddie interested in joining WizardsMORE: Kelly Oubre Jr. on free agency: ‘I want to continue to show all the things I’m capable of and not be put in a box’MORE: Nerlens Noel: ‘I’m one of the best big men defensively in this league’You can follow Michael Scotto on Twitter: @MikeAScotto

