NBA insider reveals Mark Jackson’s chance of becoming coach of Lakers

Among the short list of potential candidates to become the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, one man who has been talked about is former NBA coach Mark Jackson.

He is reportedly someone who would get LeBron James “enthused” if he were to be hired by L.A. general manager Rob Pelinka.

However, one NBA insider feels that the former point guard likely won’t be on the Lakers’ bench next season.

Via Lakers Nation:

“While Jackson is on their list, it appears he is not yet considered to be a front runner according to NBA insider Marc Stein: “‘Jackson is indeed on the Lakers’ list if he doesn’t get the Sacramento job, but I don’t get the sense — yet — that he has a strong chance in L.A.’ “Jackson has also interviewed with the Sacramento Kings and it sounds more likely that he lands there: “‘ESPN’s Jackson is said to have impressed Kings owner Vivek Ranadive in the interview process to date and would appear to have his best shot at a return to an NBA bench since Golden State fired him after the 2013-14 season.'”

Jackson coached the Golden State Warriors several years ago back when Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were young and just getting started as NBA stars.

Jackson did a solid job with them, but he was fired in 2014, reportedly because he had trouble getting along with people in the organization.

The very next season, his successor, Steve Kerr, made the Warriors into the best version of themselves and coached them all the way to the first of three NBA championships.

Since leaving the Warriors, Jackson has been a color commentator for NBA telecasts on ABC and ESPN.

