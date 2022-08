Yahoo Sports Videos

Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison by a Russian court and President Joe Biden called it “unacceptable” and vowed to keep trying to bring her home. The Hall of Fame preseason game means football is back, though the Jaguars decided to keep almost all their starters on the bench. LeBron James had “productive” discussions with the Lakers about his future which has got us thinking…Bronny to the Lakers confirmed?