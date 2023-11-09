NBA Insider Ian Begley recaps the Knicks win over the Spurs and Victor Wembanyama at MSG | SportsNite

Advertisement

On SportsNite, SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley joins Michelle Margaux from Madison Square Garden where the Knicks got strong games from Julius Randle, RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson in their 126-105 win over the San Antonio Spurs. New York held the NBA's No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama to just 14 points in the game.