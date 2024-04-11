NBA icon Michael Jordan expands his real estate portfolio in Florida. We have details

Michael Jordan is cementing his status as a Florida man.

The basketball icon apparently likes his gated golf community in Jupiter so much that he went ahead and bought even more property there.

As per Palm Beach County property records, Jordan paid $16.5 million for a mansion near his original estate at the exclusive Bear’s Club, founded by PGA great Jack Nicklaus.

NBA great Michael Jordan has bought a second South Florida mansion in the exclusive Bears Club in Jupiter, Florida

Jordan’s 9,100-square-foot, five bedroom, six bathroom home has more than enough room for him and his family. The ex baller, who has five kids in total, shares 10-year-old twin daughters with his second wife, Yvette Prieto.

According to Palm Beach County records, the sale of the home went down on March 27. The buyer was listed as Illinois-based Bull & Bear, the NBA legend’s LLC. Jordan’s mother in law, Maria Prieto of Keller Williams Capital Realty, represented him in the sale.

His Airness’ new pad, built in 2017, includes a four-car garage, vaulted ceilings, summer kitchen, pool, heated spa, guest house and lake views.

“Experience the pinnacle of luxury living with this contemporary estate,” reads the description of 103 W Bears Club Drive.

So at 61 is Jordan about to spend the rest of days chilling in the Sunshine State? Because money is definitely not an object. Last August, the athlete turned mogul sold his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets for $3.1 billion.

Just last week, Jordan landed on Forbes’ list of world billionaires, at No. 1032.