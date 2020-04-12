The first-ever NBA HORSE Challenge is set to begin Sunday night with a few of the sport's biggest stars participating.

One of the headliners will be Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce, who got his wish after telling the league he "wanted in" the competition. "The Truth" will take on Chicago Bulls guard and former Slam Dunk champion Zach LaVine in the first round. No need for C's fans to worry, though, as dunks aren't allowed for this tournament.

Here's a look at each first-round matchup, along with where and when to tune in:

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Celtics news and analysis

First-Round Matchups

Paul Pierce vs. Zach LaVine

Trae Young vs. former Chauncey Billups

Mike Conley vs. Tamika Catchings

Chris Paul vs. Allie Quigley









TV Schedule

First round: April 12, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Semifinals: April 16, 9 p.m. ET on ESPN

Championship: April 16, 11 p.m. ET on ESPN



Stream: Watch ESPN











NBA HORSE Challenge live stream: How to watch Paul Pierce vs. Zach LaVine and other matchups originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston