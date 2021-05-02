  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LaMelo Ball splashes back into Hornets lineup with impressive full-court assist

Cassandra Negley
·Writer
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LaMelo Ball made his return to the lineup immediately known on Saturday night after missing six weeks with a fractured wrist.  

The NBA Rookie of the Year candidate notched an assist 21 seconds into the Charlotte Hornets' 107-84 win against the Detroit Pistons at home. But it was a full-court assist minutes later that solidified his needed presence on the Hornets' court. 

Following an offensive rebound, Ball launched an underhand arcing pass the length of the court — an estimated 80 feet — to hit Miles Bridges in stride at the baseline. 

Bridges, 23, was impressed with the assist after his own 27-point performance on 11-for-16 shooting. He had seven rebounds and four assists 

"That underhanded pass was crazy," he said, via ESPN. "You got to have top-notch confidence to pull something like that off."

So was Hornets coach James Borrego. Via ESPN: 

"Maybe we should be teaching the Melo underhand flip," Borrego said. "He's the only guy I know [who can do that]. Maybe [Manu] Ginobili would have thrown that, as well. I've seen Manu throw some crazy stuff out there. I put Melo in that same Manu category."

For the 19-year-old Ball, who had 11 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, it was simply another "normal" pass.

"It kind of felt normal, I'm not even going to lie to you," Ball said, adding he grew up playing a fast-pace game with his father, LaVar, and brothers, Lonzo and LiAngelo. 

"Yeah, facts. Definitely," Ball said when asked to confirm he called such a pass "normal." "Just playing when we was young, it was pretty much passes like that every play."

Ball, considered an early lock for Rookie of the Year, has been out for six weeks with a fractured right wrist. The Hornets went 10-11 without him and fell to No. 8 in the Eastern Conference standings. They were 3-8 in the last 11 games before Saturday's return of Ball and Malik Monk, who suffered a right ankle sprain. There are nine games left for the Hornets to try and make the playoffs for the first time in five years. 

Ball is still in Rookie of the Year contention, but now has top-line company in the Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards and the Sacramento Kings' Tyrese Haliburton. 

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • 'He's disrespecting us': Benches clear after Amir Garrett strikes out Anthony Rizzo

    Javier Báez says of Amir Garrett's post-strikeout celebration: "He's not doing it to pump (up) his teammates. He's disrespecting us."

  • Thunder tank their way into record 57-point loss to short-handed Pacers

    Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double ... in the first half.

  • Jenner says transgender girls in women's sports is 'unfair'

    Caitlyn Jenner, the former Olympic champion and reality TV personality now running for California governor, said she opposes transgender girls competing in girls' sports at school. Jenner, a 1976 decathlon Olympic gold medalist who came out as a transgender woman in 2015, told a TMZ reporter on Saturday that it's “a question of fairness.” It was Jenner's first comment on the controversial issue since announcing her candidacy to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election.

  • LaMelo Ball expected to return Saturday after missing month with fractured wrist

    LaMelo Ball is ready to help the Hornets get to the playoffs.

  • Urban Meyer admits he wanted Kadarius Toney in round one

    In exercising the 25th pick in the draft (from the Rams due to the Jalen Ramsey trade), the Jaguars paired Clemson running back Travis Etienne with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the first round of the 2021 draft. Coach Urban Meyer would have preferred giving Lawrence a different weapon. In a Saturday press conference, Meyer [more]

  • Doncic, Mavericks win 125-124 thriller over surging Wizards

    Luka Doncic ended his longest stretch without a triple-double since the Dallas sensation's rookie year in a back-and-forth thriller against Washington's Russell Westbrook, the NBA leader in that all-around category. Another career best was the bigger highlight for Doncic. The 22-year-old's career-high 20th assist fed Dorian Finney-Smith for the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final seconds as Doncic also finished with 31 points and 12 rebounds in a 125-124 win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

  • Fact check: Coronavirus vaccines don’t cause death, won’t decimate world’s population

    Clinical trials found the vaccines were all safe and effective at preventing coronavirus infection.

  • Stephen Curry rooting for Stephen Silas to succeed with Rockets

    "I told him after the game I was excited that he’s in that head seat," Curry said. "It’s been a long time coming. I'm rooting for him."

  • Report: Hornets rookie PG LaMelo Ball set to return

    Charlotte Hornets rookie point guard LaMelo Ball is expected to return to the lineup Saturday against the visiting Detroit Pistons, The Athletic reported. The No. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Ball has played in 41 games and is averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals. Ball, 19, was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in January, February and March.

  • The D'Angelo Russell trade has left the fates of the Warriors and Wolves intertwined

    The 2021 draft pick the Wolves sent the Warriors in the trade for D'Angelo Russell is now a key asset for both teams moving forward.

  • What Tristan Thompson said to Jayson Tatum's son after 60-point game

    Tristan Thompson delivered a message to Jayson Tatum's son, Deuce Tatum, about his father's 60-point game in the Celtics' historic comeback against the Spurs.

  • Warren Buffett says U.S. economy's unexpected strength benefits Berkshire

    Warren Buffett said on Saturday that Berkshire Hathaway Inc is being lifted by a U.S. economy faring far better than he predicted early in the coronavirus pandemic, though investor euphoria is making it hard to deploy cash. Speaking at Berkshire's annual meeting, Buffett said the economy has been "resurrected in an extraordinarily effective way" by monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve and fiscal stimulus from the U.S. Congress. "It did the job," Buffett said.

  • Somalia's parliament votes to cancel presidential term extension

    MOGADISHU (Reuters) -Somali lawmakers voted unanimously on Saturday to cancel a two-year presidential term extension they had approved last month, after clashes in the capital Mogadishu between factions of the security forces, which are divided over the issue. In a speech following the vote in the lower house of parliament, Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble ordered the army to return to barracks and urged politicians to avoid inciting violence. President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed's attempt to extend his term has also angered foreign donors, who have backed his government in an attempt to bring stability to Somalia after more than two decades as a failed state following a civil war that began in 1991.

  • Blazers at Celtics: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks (5/2)

    Everything you need to know to wager on today's game against Portland at TD Garden.

  • Use-of-force cases prompt state debates over officer records

    Lawmakers in more than 20 states have considered bills this year to make the disciplinary records of police officers public or to share them with other agencies, a push that comes amid high-profile deaths at the hands of law enforcement. Supporters of greater transparency say it could help improve police accountability, build trust with the community and prevent officers with disciplinary problems who leave one department from being hired by another. Another eight have discussed making the records accessible to other law enforcement agencies.

  • 5 reasons Knicks' offense has excelled recently

    The New York Knicks have been arguably the hottest team in the NBA over the past few weeks. They’ve won 10 of their last 11 games and have risen up the Eastern Conference standings.

  • LeBron: ‘I don’t think I will ever get back to 100% in my career’

    LeBron James has said this before.

  • Completed Bears draft has a heavy offensive lean

    Trading up to draft quarterback Justin Fields in the first round and tackle Teven Jenkins in the second round of the NFL draft only started the process of fortifying the offense for the Chicago Bears. It all started with Ohio State's Fields, though. “The excitement was there, and when you’re able to get a player like Justin Fields in the first round, obviously we were super pumped,” coach Matt Nagy said after the draft ended.

  • Column: Biden never declared war on meat, but Republicans didn't let truth ruin a good attack

    Without a coherent set of policy goals, many in the GOP are relying heavily on the Trumpian strategy of ridiculing the opposition.

  • Texans address needs by adding QB Mills, WR Collins

    The Houston Texans addressed needs at quarterback and receiver in the NFL draft despite tying a franchise low with just five selections this year. Houston entered the draft without a first- or second-round pick because of its 2019 trade with Miami for left tackle Laremy Tunsil. New general manager Nick Caserio then made multiple trades on the last two days of the draft to leave them with even fewer picks.