NBA Highlights: Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown power Celtics to eighth-straight win over Mavericks
FINAL SCORE: Celtics 116, Mavericks 106
IN BRIEF: The Celtics and Mavericks were engaged in a close battle for most of the evening, but the C's ultimately came out on top for their eighth-straight win. Jaylen Brown finished with his second straight double-double (25 points, 11 rebounds) while Kemba Walker led the team in scoring with 29 points.
CELTICS RECORD: 8-1
HIGHLIGHTS
TIME LORD THROWS DOWN EARLY LOB
🔥 @rob_williamsIII getting warmed up early pic.twitter.com/QnfJJKWCaa
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 12, 2019
THEIS THROWS IT DOWN OFF JAYLEN BROWN ASSIST
JB to THEIS for the 🔨 pic.twitter.com/rgIpgJ6sJ2
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 12, 2019
ENES KANTER APPLAUDED AFTER FIRST GAME SINCE OPENER
Some applause for @EnesKanter as he checks in for the first time in 7 games pic.twitter.com/Lmy40oKeIf
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 12, 2019
JAVONTE GREEN DRILLS 3-BALL OFF DISH FROM SMART
a fun Marcus Smart spin move turns into a Javonte Green three 🤪 pic.twitter.com/dVfvmpSVVN
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 12, 2019
MARCUS SMART'S UNREAL BEHIND-THE-BACK PASS TO TIME LORD
Marcus Smart feeds Robert Williams with the no-look, behind-the-back pass 😮 pic.twitter.com/hxATFE9VrS
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 12, 2019
ONE MORE LOOK... IN SLOW-MO
Behind-the-back pass from Marcus Smart in slooooow-mo pic.twitter.com/4YmUcIO80T
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 12, 2019
JT HITS JB FOR ALLEY-OOP
Tatum with the alley-oop to Brown 😈 pic.twitter.com/8QcNZF9ONe
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 12, 2019
KEMBA DRAINS CRITICAL THREE
K E M B A 💦 pic.twitter.com/ssxS3eBicR
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 12, 2019
UP NEXT:
Vs. Washington Wizards, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Boston
@ Golden State Warriors, Friday, 10:30 p.m., NBC Sports Boston
