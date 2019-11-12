NBA Highlights: Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown power Celtics to eighth-straight win over Mavericks

FINAL SCORE: Celtics 116, Mavericks 106

IN BRIEF: The Celtics and Mavericks were engaged in a close battle for most of the evening, but the C's ultimately came out on top for their eighth-straight win. Jaylen Brown finished with his second straight double-double (25 points, 11 rebounds) while Kemba Walker led the team in scoring with 29 points.

BOX SCORE

CELTICS RECORD: 8-1

HIGHLIGHTS

TIME LORD THROWS DOWN EARLY LOB

🔥 @rob_williamsIII getting warmed up early pic.twitter.com/QnfJJKWCaa — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 12, 2019

THEIS THROWS IT DOWN OFF JAYLEN BROWN ASSIST

JB to THEIS for the 🔨 pic.twitter.com/rgIpgJ6sJ2 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 12, 2019

ENES KANTER APPLAUDED AFTER FIRST GAME SINCE OPENER

Some applause for @EnesKanter as he checks in for the first time in 7 games pic.twitter.com/Lmy40oKeIf — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 12, 2019

JAVONTE GREEN DRILLS 3-BALL OFF DISH FROM SMART

a fun Marcus Smart spin move turns into a Javonte Green three 🤪 pic.twitter.com/dVfvmpSVVN — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 12, 2019

MARCUS SMART'S UNREAL BEHIND-THE-BACK PASS TO TIME LORD

Marcus Smart feeds Robert Williams with the no-look, behind-the-back pass 😮 pic.twitter.com/hxATFE9VrS — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 12, 2019

ONE MORE LOOK... IN SLOW-MO

Behind-the-back pass from Marcus Smart in slooooow-mo pic.twitter.com/4YmUcIO80T — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 12, 2019

JT HITS JB FOR ALLEY-OOP

Tatum with the alley-oop to Brown 😈 pic.twitter.com/8QcNZF9ONe — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 12, 2019

KEMBA DRAINS CRITICAL THREE

K E M B A 💦 pic.twitter.com/ssxS3eBicR — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 12, 2019

UP NEXT:

Vs. Washington Wizards, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Boston

@ Golden State Warriors, Friday, 10:30 p.m., NBC Sports Boston





