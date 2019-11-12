NBA Highlights: Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown power Celtics to eighth-straight win over Mavericks

NBC Sports Boston Staff

FINAL SCORE: Celtics 116, Mavericks 106

IN BRIEF: The Celtics and Mavericks were engaged in a close battle for most of the evening, but the C's ultimately came out on top for their eighth-straight win. Jaylen Brown finished with his second straight double-double (25 points, 11 rebounds) while Kemba Walker led the team in scoring with 29 points.

BOX SCORE

CELTICS RECORD: 8-1

HIGHLIGHTS

TIME LORD THROWS DOWN EARLY LOB

THEIS THROWS IT DOWN OFF JAYLEN BROWN ASSIST

ENES KANTER APPLAUDED AFTER FIRST GAME SINCE OPENER

JAVONTE GREEN DRILLS 3-BALL OFF DISH FROM SMART

MARCUS SMART'S UNREAL BEHIND-THE-BACK PASS TO TIME LORD

ONE MORE LOOK... IN SLOW-MO

JT HITS JB FOR ALLEY-OOP

KEMBA DRAINS CRITICAL THREE

UP NEXT:
Vs. Washington Wizards, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Boston
@ Golden State Warriors, Friday, 10:30 p.m., NBC Sports Boston

Forsberg's Celtics Report Card: Jaylen Brown showcasing summer improvements>>>

