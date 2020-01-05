FINAL SCORE: Celtics 111, Bulls 104

IN BRIEF: Jayson Tatum (28 points), Gordon Hayward (24) and Jaylen Brown (19) combine for 71 points on 28-for-42 shooting (66.7 percent), leading the Celtics to a win in Chicago on the second night of a back-to-back.

BOX SCORE

CELTICS RECORD: 25-8

HIGHLIGHTS

MARCUS SMART FINDS A WIDE OPEN GORDON HAYWARD FOR 3

Gordon Hayward wide open for three

𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐝 (📲 @MetroByTMobile ) pic.twitter.com/fk6xU1s1A6

— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 5, 2020

JAYSON TATUM TIES IT UP WITH THE FALLAWAY OVER KRIS DUNN

MARCUS SMART STEALS IT ON ONE END, FINISHES AT THE OTHER END

From the steal to the finish, @smart_MS3 does it all 💪 pic.twitter.com/VRVBQAMKok — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 5, 2020

JAYLEN BROWN KNOCKS DOWN 3 OF HIS 12 FIRST-HALF POINTS

JB FOR 👌



Help him get back to Chicago in February: https://t.co/bpLxUrXFhj pic.twitter.com/z78Ye9G0dp



— Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 5, 2020

TATUM THROWS IT UP TO HAYWARD, WHO THROWS IT DOWN

GET UP GORDON 🔨💪 pic.twitter.com/giBgjqq1VP — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 5, 2020

ENES KANTER GETS 2 MORE, PART OF A THIRD STRAIGHT DOUBLE-DOUBLE

JAVONTE GREEN GETS THE STEAL & FINISHES IN STYLE WITH THE JAM

Javonte in the air! 🪁

𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐝 (📲 @MetroByTMobile ) pic.twitter.com/x7mgR6W32R

— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 5, 2020

ZACH LAVINE HITS A 3, PART OF A 10-0 BULLS RUN

JAYLEN BROWN HELPS STOP CHICAGO'S MOMENTUM

stopped on a dime pic.twitter.com/rhT49fQjSF — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 5, 2020

TATUM BEATS THE SHOT CLOCK WITH THE DAGGER 3-POINTER

Tatum runs down the shot clock and makes the three 🔥

𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐝 (📲 @MetroByTMobile ) pic.twitter.com/8lW9RSlGoK

— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 5, 2020

UP NEXT:

@ Wizards, Monday, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Boston

vs. Spurs, Wednesday, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Boston





NBA Highlights: Jayson Tatum's efficient night leads Celtics past Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston