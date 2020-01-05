NBA Highlights: Jayson Tatum's efficient night leads Celtics past Bulls
FINAL SCORE: Celtics 111, Bulls 104
IN BRIEF: Jayson Tatum (28 points), Gordon Hayward (24) and Jaylen Brown (19) combine for 71 points on 28-for-42 shooting (66.7 percent), leading the Celtics to a win in Chicago on the second night of a back-to-back.
CELTICS RECORD: 25-8
HIGHLIGHTS
MARCUS SMART FINDS A WIDE OPEN GORDON HAYWARD FOR 3
Gordon Hayward wide open for three
JAYSON TATUM TIES IT UP WITH THE FALLAWAY OVER KRIS DUNN
Right over the defense ✌️
MARCUS SMART STEALS IT ON ONE END, FINISHES AT THE OTHER END
JAYLEN BROWN KNOCKS DOWN 3 OF HIS 12 FIRST-HALF POINTS
JB FOR 👌
TATUM THROWS IT UP TO HAYWARD, WHO THROWS IT DOWN
ENES KANTER GETS 2 MORE, PART OF A THIRD STRAIGHT DOUBLE-DOUBLE
.@EnesKanter with the spin move🌪️
JAVONTE GREEN GETS THE STEAL & FINISHES IN STYLE WITH THE JAM
Javonte in the air! 🪁
ZACH LAVINE HITS A 3, PART OF A 10-0 BULLS RUN
Comeback time? #BullsNation
JAYLEN BROWN HELPS STOP CHICAGO'S MOMENTUM
TATUM BEATS THE SHOT CLOCK WITH THE DAGGER 3-POINTER
Tatum runs down the shot clock and makes the three 🔥
UP NEXT:
@ Wizards, Monday, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Boston
vs. Spurs, Wednesday, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Boston
