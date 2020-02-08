NBA Highlights: Jayson Tatum drills seven 3s as Celtics take down Hawks
FINAL SCORE: Celtics 112, Hawks 107
IN BRIEF: Jayson Tatum drilled a career-high seven 3-pointers and finished with 32 points on Friday night to lead the shorthanded Celtics to victory over the Hawks, marking their sixth straight win.
CELTICS RECORD: 36-15
HIGHLIGHTS
SMART STEAL AND DUNK
A Marcus Smart steal & dunk
𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐝 (📲 @MetroByTMobile ) pic.twitter.com/7GQbix96hF
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 8, 2020
LANGFORD SAYS 'NOPE'
A nice block from the rook, Romeo
𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐝 (📲 @MetroByTMobile ) pic.twitter.com/xrxsRaFW56
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 8, 2020
LANGFORD FOR 2
Grant ➡️ Marcus ➡️ Romeo pic.twitter.com/zcCLm3pvMt
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 8, 2020
LOCKDOWN D
🗣️ DE-FENSE pic.twitter.com/St2bvvDnF7
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 8, 2020
WANAMAKER WITH THE ALLEY, POIRIER WITH THE OOP
le alley-oop de @viinze_17P 🤓
𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐝 (📲 @MetroByTMobile) pic.twitter.com/MqJidqdqg5
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 8, 2020
TATUM'S SEVENTH 3
Just absurd pic.twitter.com/FUE2C4zSc2
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 8, 2020
LANGFORD FOR 3
ROM3O pic.twitter.com/Wlq3SqB7Tg
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 8, 2020
