FINAL SCORE: Celtics 112, Hawks 107

IN BRIEF: Jayson Tatum drilled a career-high seven 3-pointers and finished with 32 points on Friday night to lead the shorthanded Celtics to victory over the Hawks, marking their sixth straight win.

BOX SCORE

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

CELTICS RECORD: 36-15

HIGHLIGHTS

SMART STEAL AND DUNK

LANGFORD SAYS 'NOPE'

A nice block from the rook, Romeo

𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐝 (📲 @MetroByTMobile ) pic.twitter.com/xrxsRaFW56

— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 8, 2020

LANGFORD FOR 2

Grant ➡️ Marcus ➡️ Romeo pic.twitter.com/zcCLm3pvMt — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 8, 2020

LOCKDOWN D

WANAMAKER WITH THE ALLEY, POIRIER WITH THE OOP

Story continues

TATUM'S SEVENTH 3

LANGFORD FOR 3

UP NEXT:

@ Oklahoma City Thunder, Sunday, 3:30 p.m., NBC Sports Boston

@ Houston Rockets, Tuesday, 9:30 p.m., NBC Sports Boston





Don't miss NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Celtics-Thunder, which begins Sunday at 2:30 p.m. with Celtics Pregame Live followed by tip-off at 3:30 p.m. You can also stream the game on the MyTeams App.

NBA Highlights: Jayson Tatum drills seven 3s as Celtics take down Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston