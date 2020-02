NBA Highlights: Celtics win 2OT thriller vs. Clippers on Jayson Tatum's big night

FINAL SCORE: Celtics 141, Clippers 133

IN BRIEF: Jayson Tatum dominated tonight's game from top to bottom with 39 points and nine rebounds. His scoring doesn't even encapsulate how big of a role he played in tonight's victory for Boston. Marcus Smart also had a monster night with 31 points while Gordon Hayward notched 21.

BOX SCORE

CELTICS RECORD: 38-16

HIGHLIGHTS

KEMBA WITH THE THREE AND ONE

Kemba with the 3️⃣➕1️⃣! pic.twitter.com/q5CUY18zOX — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 14, 2020

DANIEL THEIS WITH THE STEAL AND DUNK

SMART TAKES IT TO THE HOOP

Marcus Smart vs. Ball boy 🤣

𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐝 (📲 @MetroByTMobile ) pic.twitter.com/7tnW3JlTu2

— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 14, 2020

KEMBA FINDS SMART FOR THE THREE

Kemba finds Smart for a 3️⃣

𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐝 (📲 @MetroByTMobile ) pic.twitter.com/MH0EX8ki4u

— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 14, 2020

TATUM THROWS IT DOWN THROUGH CONTACT

THROW IT DOWN JT!!! pic.twitter.com/xnR2SQx6aW — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 14, 2020

SMART HITS THE CORNER THREE

TATUM SOARS FOR ANOTHER DUNK

TATUM HITS A CLUTCH THREE

JT buries the clutch 3️⃣! pic.twitter.com/aO1uVK9owz — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 14, 2020

TATUM WITH A HUGE TWO POINTS

ANKLES = BROKEN

ALL GAS, NO BREAKS FOR MARCUS SMART

HAYWARD COMES UP BIG WITH THE TRIPLE

UP NEXT:

@ Minnesota Timberwolves, Feb. 21, 8 p.m. ET

@ Los Angeles Lakers, Feb. 23, 3:30 p.m. ET

@ Portland Trailblazers, Feb. 25, 10 p.m. ET





