NBA Highlights: Celtics defeat Warriors 119-104 on Gordon Hayward's big night

FINAL SCORE: Celtics 119, Warriors 104

IN BRIEF: Gordon Hayward is on fire. Hayward tallied 25 points, eight rebounds and three assists in the Celtics win over Golden State and is averaging 24.8 points and 9.3 rebounds on 56.4 percent shooting over his last four games. Marcus Smart also had a nice night for Boston as he tallied 21 points while Jayson Tatum added 20.

CELTICS RECORD: 32-15

HIGHLIGHTS

TATUM HONORS KOBE, GIANNA BRYANT WITH SNEAKERS

"Bean & Gigi"

Tatum's sneakers from pregame warmups pic.twitter.com/mO4KXu2l2K

— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 31, 2020

CELTICS HONOR BRYANT WITH TRIBUTE VIDEO

The Celtics honor Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and all of the lives lost on Sunday pic.twitter.com/CMZdfR3UQc — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 31, 2020

DRAYMOND GREEN HILARIOUSLY SCREWS UP INBOUNDS PLAY

WYD Draymond? 😂

𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐝 (📲 @MetroByTMobile ) pic.twitter.com/ugZEqnSAit

— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 31, 2020

JAYLEN BROWN GOES IN FOR THE ONEHANDED SLAM OFF FEED FROM SMART

One-handed hammer from JB

𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐝 (📲 @MetroByTMobile ) pic.twitter.com/xPcoa75tKP

— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 31, 2020

TATUM FOLLOWS UP WITH A SLAM OF HIS OWN

2020 All-Star Jayson Tatum

𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐝 (📲 @MetroByTMobile ) pic.twitter.com/ysR4sqSJQo

— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 31, 2020

KEMBA WALKER FAKES OUT DEFENDER AND TAKES IT TO THE HOOP

That's one way to end a half 🤓

𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐝 (📲 @MetroByTMobile ) pic.twitter.com/ofIvLDwonB

— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 31, 2020

KEMBA DISHES TO JAYLEN BROWN FOR A CORNER THREE

Drive 💨

Kick ➡️

Splash 💦 pic.twitter.com/XgFU6zw5bc



— Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 31, 2020

MARCUS SMART HITS CORNER THREE, TAUNTS WARRIORS BENCH

DANIEL THEIS HITS AN EASY THREE

Theis for THREE

𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐝 (📲 @MetroByTMobile ) pic.twitter.com/58m6xvYo8C

— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 31, 2020

SEMI OJELEYE CAPS OFF NIGHT WITH DUNK

S E M I

𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐝 (📲 @MetroByTMobile ) pic.twitter.com/sAhhJQgRwv

— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 31, 2020

UP NEXT:

Vs. Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, 8:30 p.m., ABC

@ Atlanta Hawks, Monday, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Boston

Vs. Orlando Magic, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Boston





