NBA Heat-Wizards season game set for Mexico in November

The NBA's Miami Heat and Washington Wizards will play an NBA regular-season game in Mexico City next November, the NBA announced, with another possible showdown between Miami's Jimmy Butler, right, and Washington's Kyle Kuzma, left (Patrick Smith)

The NBA's Miami Heat and Washington Wizards will play a regular-season game in Mexico City on November 2, the league announced on Friday, marking its 33rd game in Mexico.

The contest at Arena CDMX is the latest in a series that dates to 1992, with more games played there than any country outside the United States and Canada.

"The game and surrounding events will serve as the ultimate celebration of the NBA for fans in Mexico and across Latin America," NBA Mexico senior vice president and managing director Raul Zarraga said.

It will be the third game in Mexico for the Heat, who feature six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler and three-time NBA All-Star Bam Adebayo.

"We're excited to return to Mexico City to bring a little of Miami's Heat to the passionate fans of such a vibrant city," said Eric Woolworth, president of the Heat business operations.

"Participating in these NBA Global Games allows us to engage with a broader basketball-loving community."

The Wizards, who will be playing their fourth game in Mexico, feature NBA champions Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole and they boast the second pick in this month's NBA Draft.

"We're delighted at the opportunity to represent the NBA and Washington at the Global Games and are proud our team reflects the growing globalization of the NBA," said Wizards ownership president Michael Winger.

js/nf