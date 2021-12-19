Report: Hawks' Trae Young enters health and safety protocols, Cavaliers have team outbreak

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young entered the NBA's health and safety protocols on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young has entered the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2021

Young would be the only Hawks player in the health and safety protocols, and he'll reportedly miss Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Young will likely miss more than just Sunday's game. The Hawks have three other games scheduled next week: Wednesday against the Orlando Magic, Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers, and Christmas Day against the New York Knicks.

Young last played on Friday in Atlanta's 133-115 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Cavs could be in trouble

While the Hawks reportedly have just one player in the protocols, the Cavs are struggling on that front. According to Woj, five unnamed Cleveland players are about to enter the NBA's health and safety protocols.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a Covid outbreak on their roster and fears exist that they will struggle to have the league's minimum eight players available to play vs. Atlanta tonight, sources tell ESPN. Five players tested positive this morning. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2021

They join Evan Mobley, who entered the protocols on Saturday before the Cavs' win over the Milwaukee Bucks, and Isaac Okoro.

With seven players out of commission, Woj reported that the Cavs might have trouble fielding a team against the Hawks on Sunday night. The NBA has already postponed several games due to COVID-19 issues.