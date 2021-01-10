Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic suffers fractured right knee from awkward landing

Bogdan Bogdanovic suffered a fractured right knee, the Atlanta Hawks announced on Sunday. It’s officially an avulsion fracture with associated soft tissue inflammation and a bone bruise.

An @emoryhealthcare injury update:



Following an MRI, Bogdan Bogdanovic has been diagnosed with an avulsion fracture in his right knee with associated soft tissue inflammation and a bone bruise. His treatment plan will be updated later this week.



More: https://t.co/jHyLKrPVQp pic.twitter.com/qjHTONvVgS — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 10, 2021

Bogdanovic hurt the knee during Saturday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Hawks (4-5) lost 113-105. The team did not give a timetable for his return.

Bogdanovic leaves after awkward knee injury

Bogdanovic, who signed with Atlanta in free agency, played 11 minutes before awkwardly injuring the knee in the second half. As he took the ball across halfcourt, he appeared to get his own feet caught up as LaMelo Ball swiped for the ball. The video isn’t for the squeamish.

Bogdanovic helped off the floor by trainers ... here’s the injury pic.twitter.com/2p1B66A14J — Aaron Bruski (@aaronbruski) January 10, 2021

Bogdanovic was 2-for-6 from the field and shot 1-for-5 from the 3-point line. He had five points and one defensive rebound before leaving.

The 6-foot-6 shooting guard was a big get for Atlanta in the offseason. He signed a four-year, $72 million deal after a reported sign-and-trade deal from the Sacramento Kings to the Milwaukee Bucks fell through.

He’s averaging 10.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 38.9 percent overall and 37.7 percent from behind the arc.

Story continues

The Hawks are on a four-game losing skid and losing Bogdanovic is huge. The injury is yet another in a long list of NBA issues that include COVID-19 since the start of the season that has people questioning if the league should have restarted so soon.

Bogdan Bogdanovic left with a knee injury in the second half against the Charlotte Hornets. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: