NBA: Harrison Barnes traveled on Kings' game-winner; two Lakers fouls missed

NBA: Barnes traveled on game-winner; two Lakers fouls missed originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Kings hung on to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 123-120 on Wednesday after Kyle Kuzma's game-tying 3-point attempt fell short as the buzzer sounded, but the NBA determined it shouldn't have necessarily gotten that far.

Harrison Barnes should've been called for a travel before he made the go-ahead basket, according to the NBA. The Last Two Minute Report determined that Barnes lifted his pivot foot at the start of his dribble, moments before he gave the Kings a 121-120 lead, and one they wouldn't relinquish.

HB in the clutch 💪 pic.twitter.com/cgr6gCaoIL — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 4, 2021

Montrezl Harrell also should've been called for an offensive foul as he screened Harrison Barnes to free up Kuzma for the attempted game-tying shot, the report said.

¡Ganaron los Kings! Vencieron 123-120 a los Lakers en Sacramento. Kuzma tuvo la chance de forzar el OT y estuvo muy cerca de lograrlo. pic.twitter.com/nstX3icfYD — Isolation (@IsolationNBA) March 4, 2021

Richaun Holmes was incorrectly called for an offensive foul with 1:43 remaining in regulation after inadvertently hitting Harrell in the face as he took a shot. Holmes gathered the rebound and finished after he'd been whistled for the foul. The game remained 115-115 rather than 117-115, but the Lakers didn't take the lead on the ensuing possession.

The Kings improved to 14-21 thanks to Wednesday's win at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento will conclude the first half of its schedule Thursday against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.