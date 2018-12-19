NBA hands out fines, suspensions after altercation in Bulls-Thunder game on Monday

The NBA fined Kris Dunn, Robin Lopez and Jerami Grant, and suspended a pair of Thunder players after an altercation broke out in Oklahoma City on Monday night. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

The NBA handed out fines and a pair of suspensions on Wednesday afternoon following an altercation in the third quarter of Oklahoma City’s 121-96 win against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night that spilled over into courtside seats at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Things escalated quickly in the third quarter after Thunder guard Russell Westbrook drew a foul from Bulls guard Kris Dunn on the wing. Quickly, the two started shoving each other. Not long after, both teams were in a scuffle near the Thunder bench.

Scroll to continue with content Ad





The league fined Bulls center Robin Lopez $25,000 and Thunder forward Jerami Grant $20,000 for “escalating the altercation.” Both Lopez and Grant fell into courtside seats while tangled up during the altercation. The NBA also fined Dunn $15,000 for “instigating the altercation” by shoving Westbrook first.

The NBA also suspended Thunder guards Raymond Felton and Dennis Schroder for one game without pay for “leaving the bench area during an altercation.” The pair, however, had little to do with the actual altercation. The suspension will cost Felton more than $16,500 and Schroder nearly $107,000.

Story continues

The official release from the NBA on the penalties stemming from the Thunder/Bulls scrap … pic.twitter.com/FnYEwPkG0U — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 19, 2018





Westbrook did not receive a fine or suspension. However he, Dunn, Lopez and Grant were all assessed technical fouls. Lopez was ejected from the game minutes later.

Bulls coach Jim Boylen, who could be seen attempting to pull players out of the pile on the opposite end of the court from his bench, was also not penalized.

George led the Thunder with 24 points and eight rebounds in the win. Westbrook finished with a triple-double with 13 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists. Lauri Markkanen and Bobby Portis led the Bulls — who have now lost four of their last five — with 16 points each.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• President Trump has to sell his Tebow helmet

• The 10 biggest NFL Pro Bowl snubs

• 5-star spurns Alabama, flips back to Michigan

• Haynes: Kings star says he’s ‘fastest’ in the NBA

