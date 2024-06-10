NBA Hall of Famer’s 3-on-3 basketball tournament coming to Harrisburg; How to sign up

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– An NBA Hall of Famer’s national basketball tournament will be making its way to Dauphin County this summer and all hoopers are invited to join.

Kevin Garnett’s Hoop It Up 3-on-3 tournament is bringing back the Hoop It Up Harrisburg 3×3 Street Fest to City Island in Harrisburg on Saturday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to a news release.

Up to 25 baskets will be set up on City Island South Parking Lot, and there will be with music, food vendors and other entertainment.

These are the divisions for the tournament: Under-8, U10, U12, U14, U16, U18, 19+, 31+, 45+, Under 6ft, and Media/Celebrity divisions, along with a FIBA 3×3-endorsed Men’s Pro-Am bracket.

Teams are allowed up to five players, but for the Pro-Am bracket only four players are allowed per team. There is up to $2,000 in cash prizes that will be given along with the Pro-Am team getting an automatic bid to the annual FIBA 3×3 sanctioned and 3×360 Sports supported Hoop It Up National Championship tournament.

The event is brought by founder and current Managing Member for 3×360 Sports Drew Dawson who is from the Midstate; he graduated Trinity High School.

“Although basketball and my career have taken me out of the area, I grew up here and Harrisburg will always be home to me,” Dawson said. “I have great memories and made life-long relationships participating in similar community events while growing up here. Getting back on City Island was key, and we envision this 3-on-3 event as having the same social footprint on the Capital Region as the legendary Gus Macker tournaments did for decades.”

In order to sign up, visit 3×360’s website or by filling out an online form that can be found by clicking here. Registration for Pro-Am teams cost $250 while all other teams will cost $195. Proceeds do go to a Harrisburg-based charity.

In case of inclement weather, a rain date is scheduled for Sunday, July 28.

More information about the tournament can be found at 3×360’s website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.