NBA great Stephen Curry gifts UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov signed game jersey in Toronto

Greatness recognizes greatness.

While in Canada for appearances, UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov took some time out of his schedule to take in an NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors, and also meet one of the best shooters of all-time, Stephen Curry.

“It’s different expereince to watch live one of the best NBA player in the world,” Nurmagomedov tweeted along with a picture of Curry on the court mid-game.

On the second night of back-to-back games on a road trip which included Curry’s first game in Canada since 2019, the Warriors picked up their eighth straight away victory. In typical Curry fashion, he made it rain from beyond the arc with seven three-pointers, ending the night with a game-high total of 25 points. He also added six rebounds and six assists to help carry his team to victory.

After the game, Curry removed his jersey and signed, “To Khabib, All Love, Champ!!”

TORONTO, CANADA – MARCH 1: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors signs his jersey after their NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on March 1, 2024 in Toronto, Canada.

The four-time NBA champion then met Nurmagomedov on the court where the two greats of their respective sports had a brief conversation, and Curry presented the signed jersey to the undefeated UFC legend.

