NBA grants ‘one-time exception’ for Clarkson to play for PH at Asian Games

In a surprising reversal of their earlier decision, the National Basketball Association (NBA) officially announced today that they are allowing Cleveland Cavalier guard Jordan Clarkson to play for the Philippine team at this week’s Asian Games in Jakarta.

A statement released by the NBA said that it was granting a “special exception” for Clarkson as well as the Houston Rockets’ center Zhou Qi and Dallas Mavericks’ forward Ding Yanyuhang to participate in the Asian Games, which is happening this week.

Here we go : NBA clears Clarkson and 2 Chinese for Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta pic.twitter.com/8GJpZnunZY — DYAN CASTILLEJO (@DYANCASTILLEJO) August 15, 2018





It said that in their agreement with the FIBA (basketball’s governing body or Fédération internationale de basket-ball), NBA players are allowed to participate only at the Olympics, FIBA Basketball World Cup, Continental Cup competitions, and associated qualifying tournaments.

“However, due to a lack of clear communication of that agreement between the NBA and the Chinese and the Philippines [b]asketball [f]ederations, and after further discussions with both [f]ederations, the NBA has agreed to provide this one-time exception,” said the statement.

Today, Clarkson confirmed the reports himself with a Facebook post, which says: “PUSO! My heart is full of gratitude for everyone who helped make this happen. See you all very soon!”

Puso (heart) is the national basketball team’s war cry.



Yesterday, Richard Gomez, the chef de mission to the Asian Games, confirmed that the NBA has allowed Clarkson to play. He told ABS-CBN News that the Asian Games’ organizer, the Indonesia Asian Games Organizing Committee, has approved the Philippines’ request to re-include Clarkson in the Philippine team.

Story Continues

Sports journalist Quinito Henson also shared on Twitter that Clarkson will be the country’s flagbearer during the opening rites of the Games. However, Henson also said that Clarkson will be sitting out the Philippines’ first game versus Kazhakstan tomorrow morning.

Clarkson arriving in Jakarta with trainer Demitrius Deshae O’Neal-his father Mike said its a distinguished honor for Clarkson to be flagbearer and family is humbled as dream to play for Filipino heritage becomes reality-heres Clarkson’s cred as flagbearer pic.twitter.com/9EFoQ4mTnZ — Quinito Henson (@TheDeanQuinito) August 15, 2018





Clarkson’s fans are understandably elated by the development, of course.

On Facebook, Raul Buenviaje called him a “world-class” Filipino.



Glenn Apacible wrote: “



Fan Joshua Lapasanda wrote that Filipino fans are proud of Clarkson.

He wrote:”Winning or losing doesn’t matter, Unexpect the expected (sic) the arena will show you how the BEST BASKETBALL FANS IN THE WORLD GOES (sic) WILD!”



How do you think the Philippine national basketball team will do in the games? Let us know by tweeting to @CoconutsManila.

The post NBA grants ‘one-time exception’ for Clarkson to play for PH at Asian Games appeared first on Coconuts.