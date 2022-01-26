NBA GPP Pivots: Wednesday, Jan. 26









Welcome to the NBA GPP Pivots article, where we’ll be looking to uncover some sneaky-good DFS plays away from the popular selections. These recommendations are usually risk/reward commodities meant to be used in large-field tournaments. Typically, blending these low-owned hidden gems with well-aligned staples contributes to a viable GPP strategy.

Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the day, and sometimes injury/rest situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our NBA News & Headlines Feed throughout the day will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.

We will be looking at Wednesday’s 10-game main slate starting at 7:00 ET.

POINT GUARD

Cole Anthony - Orlando (vs. LA Clippers)

Anthony missed about three weeks of games starting in middle December. He noticed some fantasy upside of 40+ FP in early January, but that has waned over the past few weeks. Some of that is due to the emergence of rookie PG Jalen Suggs, who has been electric over the past week or so. It appears that Anthony is playing second fiddle to him in the Orlando backcourt, and his price has fallen as a result. This presents an interesting buy-low opportunity in fantasy tournaments. Anthony still has the ability to take over a game and reach 40-45 FP. He’s not going to post a line that hurts your fantasy squad either. Finally, the matchup looks good against a Clippers team that ranks 26th in defensive efficiency to point guards.

SHOOTING GUARD

De’Anthony Melton - Memphis (at San Antonio)

This is an injury-contingent play, so we’ll need to keep an eye on the news feed before locking Melton into a lineup. As of Wednesday morning, Dillon Brooks is out and Desmond Bane is questionable for Memphis. If Bane is out, that will open more playing time for Melton, who has thrived in that role while averaging 29 minutes and 37 fantasy points over his last two games. It doesn’t hurt that he’s playing a San Antonio team that ranks 20th in defensive efficiency to shooting guards.

SMALL FORWARD

Isaac Okoro - Cleveland (vs. Milwaukee)

Okoro is dirt-cheap, and I believe he can post respectable value on his non-imposing salary. This will help you reach for the high-upside plays of this robust 10-game slate. Okoro has notched 22+ fantasy points in three of his last four games. That doesn’t seem like much, but it demonstrates a fine return on investment with a near-minimum price point. Okoro is seeing 32-35 minutes per contest for the Cavs, which gives him plenty of opportunities to exceed that 22 FP threshold. Playing up in pace against a Milwaukee team that ranks 29th in defensive efficiency to small forwards doesn’t hurt either.

POWER FORWARD

Aaron Gordon - Denver (at Brooklyn)

Gordon has been putting up some beautiful numbers lately, notching 39+ fantasy points in three of his last five outings. There’s still some risk to his profile, but it seems like the Denver power forward is finally realizing his potential. There’s a chance we’ll see Gordon’s good side at Brooklyn, a team that plays fast (8th in pace) and ranks 21st in defensive efficiency to power forwards.

CENTER

Goga Bitadze - Indiana (vs. Charlotte)

Bitadze had some trouble against the Pelicans on Monday, coming through with only 20 fantasy points in 21 minutes. Foul trouble got the best of him in that one, which will always be a risk when taking a young big man. However, tonight represents an excellent opportunity to get back on track. Bitadze will be expected to log starter minutes with Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner still out. He’s facing a Charlotte team that ranks 28th in defensive efficiency to center and 29th in rebound rate. If Bitadze stays out of foul trouble, he could legitimately flirt with 40 FP.

ALSO CONSIDER

James Bouknight (SG - CHA) is another cheap filler to keep on your tournament radar. Gordon Hayward is questionable for the Hornets tonight. If he’s ruled out, then Bouknight could see enough minutes to make a fantasy impact. Bouknight posted 25 FP in 28 minutes with Hayward sidelined last night.

Harrison Barnes (PF - SAC) has been all over the place lately. He’s your typical risk/reward tournament option with a wide range of fantasy outcomes. However, there’s legitimate 40-45 FP upside in his profile for a mid-range price. The matchup against Atlanta looks good (Hawks 27th in d-eff to PFs).

Robert Covington (PF - POR) has always been a risky DFS play throughout his career. He’s not assertive on the offensive end, but he can rack up numbers in every statistical category to make for a strong fantasy outing. He’s seeing a ton of minutes for the Blazers lately, and Covington is still very cheap despite notching a few 44+ FP games in the past couple of weeks.