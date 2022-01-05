NBA GPP Pivots: Wednesday, Jan. 5









Welcome to the NBA GPP Pivots article, where we’ll be looking to uncover some sneaky-good DFS plays away from the popular selections. These recommendations are usually risk/reward commodities meant to be used in large-field tournaments. Typically, blending these low-owned hidden gems with well-aligned staples contributes to a viable GPP strategy.

Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the day, and sometimes injury/rest situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our NBA News & Headlines Feed throughout the day will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.

We will be looking at Wednesday’s 11-game main slate starting at 7:00 ET.

POINT GUARD

Terry Rozier - Charlotte (vs. Detroit)

The Hornets are close to full health, but that hasn’t stopped Rozier from posting some amazing stat-lines. The Charlotte guard has racked up 41+ fantasy points in three of his last four games, and that includes an outstanding 60 FP showing against Indiana last week. Now Rozier is facing a Detroit team that ranks 28th in defensive efficiency to opposing backcourts. In other words, this is a great spot to keep producing.

SHOOTING GUARD

Buddy Hield - Sacramento (vs. Atlanta)

Hield is a respectable bargain who has turned it on with 37+ fantasy points in two straight games. He had some concerning fantasy performances prior to that, but it appears the Sacramento guard has turned things around. Those low fantasy totals help contribute to a relaxed DFS salary. Tonight’s matchup against Atlanta looks good, as the Hawks rank dead last in defensive efficiency to shooting guards.

SMALL FORWARD

Saddiq Bey - Detroit (at Charlotte)

Jerami Grant is still out for the Pistons, meaning Bey will continue to step up. He has filled that role exceptionally well in recent games by hitting 47+ fantasy points in three straight. Despite that, Bey still doesn’t have the name recognition he deserves in the DFS community. He’s set up for success again tonight while facing a Charlotte team that ranks 28th in defensive efficiency to small forwards.

Story continues

POWER FORWARD

Kyle Kuzma - Washington (vs. Houston)

Kuzma could be popular again tonight, but I’m still keeping him in mind through all formats. His upside is that good, especially following a pair of 50+ FP outings. The Wizards are shorthanded with Spencer Dinwiddie and Montrezl Harrell out, so that will continue to feed Kuzma’s upside. He has a pretty good matchup as well, taking on a Houston team that ranks dead last in defensive efficiency to power forwards.

CENTER

Omer Yurtseven - Miami (at Portland)

Bam Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon are still sidelined for Miami, meaning Yurtseven will continue to see starter minutes around 33-36 per contest. That sets him up with a strong fantasy baseline against Portland, who ranks 26th in defensive efficiency to centers this season. Yurtseven has posted 37+ fantasy points in three of his last four, and this is a nice spot to expect a 40+ FP breakout.

ALSO CONSIDER

Scottie Barnes (SF - TOR) was part of this column yesterday, and he bounced back with nearly 40 fantasy points. It’s safe to say that he’s back to his productive ways, and that could continue against a Milwaukee team that ranks 28th in defensive efficiency to small forwards.

Daniel Gafford (C - WAS) will try to keep taking advantage of more playing time with Montrezl Harrell out. That has translated to 40+ fantasy points in two of his last three outings. Facing a Houston team that ranks 28th in defensive efficiency to centers should keep him going.