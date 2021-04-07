NBA GPP Pivots: Wednesday 4/7









Welcome to the NBA GPP Pivots article, where we’ll be looking to uncover some sneaky-good DFS plays away from the popular selections. These recommendations are usually risk/reward commodities meant to be used in large-field tournaments. Typically, blending these low-owned hidden gems with well-aligned staples contributes to a viable GPP strategy.

Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the day, and sometimes injury/rest situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our NBA News & Headlines Feed throughout the day will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.

We will be looking at Wednesday’s nine-game slate starting at 7:00 ET.

POINT GUARD

Terry Rozier - Charlotte (at Oklahoma City)

There are plenty of shiny objects at point guard tonight. DFS enthusiasts will be running towards them, as Kyrie Irving and Lonzo Ball represent that group. Don’t forget about Terry Rozier, who still has a somewhat relaxed salary when considering the increased role. LaMelo Ball is still sidelined, and Gordon Hayward is out as well. Rozier was decent (39 FP in 32 min) on Sunday with Hayward out, but he could really pick up steam in a fantastic matchup at Oklahoma City.

SHOOTING GUARD

Desmond Bane - Memphis (at Atlanta)

I would like to see Bane play more minutes, but he’s an efficient fantasy producer who deserves consideration nonetheless. The rookie from TCU looks comfortable on the floor, leading to a 26 FPPG average of his last five outings. There’s a chance Bane will pick up more minutes and opportunities if Ja Morant (questionable) doesn’t play. Either way, Bane is an interesting bargain filler to keep on your tournament radar.

Editor’s Note: Dominate daily with our premium DFS Tools that are packed with our lineup optimizer, a salary tracker, projections, and much more. And don't forget to use promo code WELCOME10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

Story continues

SMALL FORWARD

Kenrich Williams - Oklahoma City (vs. Charlotte)

Williams has been decent lately, but I’m expecting a substantial jump in minutes and subsequent fantasy production tonight. Darius Bazley, Isaiah Roby, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Lu Dort are all out tonight. Aleksej Pokusevski is a cash option in the wake of that news. Kenrich Williams and Svi Mykhailiuk are borderline cash options worth pursuing in tournaments as well. Kenrich and Svi will need to take on a larger role for the depleted OKC lineup, and the matchup looks great against Charlotte.

POWER FORWARD

Miles Bridges - Charlotte (at Oklahoma City)

This game has a ton of value, as we are looking at two shorthanded teams that don’t play very good defense. Miles Bridges stands to benefit from the absence of Gordon Hayward. He went for 45 fantasy points vs. Indiana last week when Hayward left early. However, Bridges flopped for only 15 FP at Boston on Sunday when Hayward was sidelined. So what gives? We aren’t sure who will step up on any given night for Charlotte, but Bridges is looking at a golden opportunity to pad his stats. Facing a depleted OKC frontcourt should help as well.

CENTER

Jakob Poeltl - San Antonio (at Denver)

Poeltl isn’t a flashy DFS pick, but he has gotten the job done with 36-47 FP in five of his last six games. The matchup at Denver isn’t great on paper, but the Spurs desperately need Poeltl to hold down their frontcourt. In other words, he has legitimate 40-45 FP upside in any given draw. Most people will look towards centers like Robert Williams or Wendell Carter, but don’t forget about Poelt at a similar salary.

ALSO CONSIDER

Jeremy Lamb (SG - IND) could provide an encore to his 44 FP effort last night. It would help if Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis missed another game, forcing Lamb into a heightened scoring role.

James Ennis (SF - ORL) is another interesting value pick. The Magic need him to log full starter minutes, which has resulted in 31+ fantasy points in two of his last three. Playing up in pace against Washington should help him out.

Jae’Sean Tate (PF - HOU) is a mid-range pick who could provide upside beyond his salary. If the Rockets keep this game competitive, then Tate should see around 32-36 minutes, which would really help his fantasy prospects in this high-scoring draw with Dallas.