NBA GPP Pivots: Wednesday 4/28

Welcome to the NBA GPP Pivots article, where we’ll be looking to uncover some sneaky-good DFS plays away from the popular selections. These recommendations are usually risk/reward commodities meant to be used in large-field tournaments. Typically, blending these low-owned hidden gems with well-aligned staples contributes to a viable GPP strategy.

Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the day, and sometimes injury/rest situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our NBA News & Headlines Feed throughout the day will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.

We will be looking at Wednesday’s 10-game slate starting at 7:00 ET.

POINT GUARD

Lonzo Ball - New Orleans (at Denver)

Ball could get lost in the DFS shuffle with several quality point guards on this 10-game slate. However, I’m keeping him on my tournament list for an affordable salary. This is a competitive battle with Denver (231 over/under), and the Nuggets have fallen to 21st in defensive efficiency to point guards over their last five games - without Jamal Murray. Ball is back to seeing full minutes, and that should translate to fantasy upside on his shortened price tag.

SHOOTING GUARD

Cody Martin - Charlotte (at Boston)

LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, and Malik Monk are still sidelined for the Hornets. Cody Martin has carved out a nice role in their absence, seeing 30+ minutes in back-to-back games. That translated to 41 and 30 fantasy points respectively. The former came against the same Boston team he’ll see tonight, so definitely keep Cody Martin in mind as a cheap tournament filler.

SMALL FORWARD

Keldon Johnson - San Antonio (at Miami)

The absence of Derrick White should help secure minutes for Keldon Johnson. The San Antonio forward has posted 27+ fantasy points in three straight, and his minutes seem to be on the rise with 34 and 38 respectively in his last two. I believe Johnson is a solid mid-range option at small forward with some intriguing upside if his shot is falling.

POWER FORWARD

Daniel Theis - Chicago (at New York)

Theis came through with 51 fantasy points in 32 minutes last time out (at Miami). We can’t expect that level of upside, but it’s nice to see Theis latch onto an expanded role while flirting with 30 minutes routinely. His salary is still too cheap when considering that move, so he’s a reasonable tournament filler. Who knows, maybe the momentum from his last game will spill into tonight’s matchup at New York?

CENTER

Rudy Gobert - Utah (at Sacramento)

For whatever reason, Rudy Gobert and the Jazz can’t solve the Minnesota Timberwolves. They’ll be glad to get a different opponent tonight, and Gobert could bounce back nicely. Sacramento ranks dead last in defensive efficiency to opposing centers, so there’s definitely an opportunity for Gobert to make some noise. He could step up with more offensive opportunities now that Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley have been ruled out.

ALSO CONSIDER

Facundo Campazzo (PG - DEN) and Patty Mills (PG - SA) are a couple of injury replacements to keep an eye on in tournaments. Mills could see around 30 minutes with White sidelined, and he’s near minimum salary. Campazzo is a little more expensive, but he’s locked into a 30-minute role in a nice matchup vs. New Orleans.

Maurice Harkless (SF - SAC) doesn’t have a great matchup vs. Utah, but he could see starter minutes if Harrison Barnes is out or limited. That could push Harkless to respectable DFS value, so keep an eye on this development.

Mo Bamba (C - ORL) has been up-and-down recently, but it’s nice to see him flex some upside with 36+ FP in two of his last three. He’s sharing the center role with Wendell Carter, so Bamba will only get 20-25 minutes. This is a true risk/reward situation, but Bamba is an efficient DFS producer who could make the most of his limited minutes.

