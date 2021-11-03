NBA GPP Pivots: Wednesday 11/3









Welcome to the NBA GPP Pivots article, where we’ll be looking to uncover some sneaky-good DFS plays away from the popular selections. These recommendations are usually risk/reward commodities meant to be used in large-field tournaments. Typically, blending these low-owned hidden gems with well-aligned staples contributes to a viable GPP strategy.

Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the day, and sometimes injury/rest situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our NBA News & Headlines Feed throughout the day will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.

We will be looking at Wednesday’s 11-game main slate starting at 7:00 ET.

POINT GUARD

Devonte’ Graham - New Orleans (at Sacramento)

Graham has looked pretty good in a heightened role for the Pelicans. He’s seeing full starter minutes, which has led to a solid 35 FPPG average over his last five. That’s a reasonable baseline when considering his current salary. There’s a chance Graham can top the 40 FP threshold in a plum matchup with the Kings, who rank top ten in pace and bottom ten in defensive efficiency to point guards.

SHOOTING GUARD

Terry Rozier - Charlotte (at Golden State)

Remember last year when Rozier and LaMelo Ball would seemingly trade big games. It appears that sentiment is back, but the former is significantly cheaper for DFS purposes. Rozier missed four straight games, but he’s back in the lineup with 33 minutes logged in each of the last two games. He’s heating up too, pouring in 39 fantasy points against Cleveland on Monday. Now the Hornets will be playing up in pace at Golden State, and Rozier is underpriced when considering the playing time and built-in upside.

SMALL FORWARD

Franz Wagner - Orlando (vs. Boston)

This is probably the riskiest pick of this article. Wagner has been really good over the past week, capping things off with a brilliant 45 fantasy point showing at Minnesota on Monday. It’s unlikely that he’ll repeat that performance, but it’s nice to know that Wagner is brimming with confidence while looking for his shot. Tonight, the rookie will take on a Boston team that ranks dead last in defensive efficiency to shooting guards and 27th to small forwards.

POWER FORWARD

Aaron Gordon - Denver (at Memphis)

I mentioned this earlier in the week, but I believe Gordon is underpriced and underrated - which makes for a great tournament option. He’s seeing 30-33 minutes, making it highly unlikely that he’ll post a fantasy score that hurts your team (relative to his salary). Gordon had a few tough games in the first week of the season, but he has bounced back with a nice 30 FPPG average over his last four. Now he’s facing a Memphis team that ranks 27th in defensive efficiency to power forwards.

CENTER

Myles Turner - Indiana (vs. New York)

Turner is your quintessential tournament pick. He could go for 50 fantasy points or 15. A huge part of his upside comes from scoring and blocked shots, which fluctuate on a game-to-game basis. Still, Turner is underpriced for a guy who could legitimately come through with a 50-burger. He’s an interesting tournament diversifier in this competitive matchup with the Knicks.

ALSO CONSIDER

Kemba Walker (PG - NYK) has fallen into a scoring role with the Knicks, and he’ll have a chance to extend that against an Indiana team that ranks bottom five in defensive efficiency to point guards this season. Walker is a decent mid-range tournament differentiator in large-field tournaments.

Gary Trent Jr. (SG - TOR) has a pair of 40+ FP games under his belt this season. His upside relies on making long jumpers, so there’s plenty of volatility in his fantasy profile. Having said that, we could see his good side while playing up in pace against Washington. Trent is one of few players who could legitimately record three-or-four steals as well, which enhances his playability on FanDuel.